“There’s still some old scar”– Former Red Bull driver thinks Lewis Hamilton & Max Verstappen should take an year off to heal the wounds of rivalry

Former Red Bull driver thinks Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen should be taking a year off to heal the wounds of their title fight.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen had an intensely competitive year in 2021, and probably there will be a couple more considering the competitiveness between the two teams.

Recently, it was reported Verstappen might not stick long if he has to compete in F1 so intensely. On the other hand, Hamilton took a month-long hiatus before reporting back to Mercedes ahead of the 2022 season.

Seeing this, Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber thinks both rivals shall take a year-long rest once they hang their wheels. He thinks both of them have some scars which need healing.

“It’s hard, I think we need a year off,” Webber told Wide World of Sports. “They need a year off. There are still some old scars there that need some healing.”

“That might be done after their careers, they can have a red wine together. But while they are racing against each other they will be big rivals, and that’s what we want in the sport.”

Lewis Hamilton had to take a hard pill

Webber claims he feels for Hamilton as being 99% of laps ahead, and then losing like this feels bitter. The Australian also claims that Hamilton in the end was fighting the outside force (FIA’s decisions).

“It was a really tough finish for him mentally at the end of last year,” said the former F1 driver. “He led 99 per cent of that race. To lose it the way he did, it doesn’t matter who you are, it’s a big pill to swallow.”

“He felt he was robbed on the last lap because he couldn’t fight. He had nothing to fight with, and it wasn’t through his own doing. He was fighting against something that was an outside force. When it’s Max Verstappen on fresh tyres, it’s a real challenge.”

