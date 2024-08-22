“It Was Scripted”: Laura Winter Reflects on Viral Speech That Made Her an Overnight Star

F1TV presenter Laura Winter gave an emotional speech at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this year. Following the conclusion of the first round of the F1 Academy race, Winter explained how she was proud to be a woman working in motorsport. Several months later, she has now reflected on her speech and revealed that it was scripted.

In a conversation with former McLaren mechanic Marc Priestly on the Pitlane Life Lessons podcast, Winter said, “It was scripted but it wasn’t read“. However, Winter pointed out that she went off script while giving her speech because of the sheer anxiety she suffered while giving it in Saudi Arabia, a country where women were not allowed to drive until 2018.

International Women’s Day is difficult for me – five years ago on this day I was attacked & escaped an abusive relationship. I feel a huge duty and pressure to do something & so I was incredibly grateful and moved to be able to say these words on air. Thank you for watching pic.twitter.com/qPoDS4ZIpj — Laura Winter (@lauracwinter) March 8, 2024

“I was so nervous for what I said in Saudi Arabia. I was actually physically shaking when I was walking to the show, Winter explained.

The F1TV presenter told Priestly that she feared she was heading for her “execution“. Winter was so nervous about it as she feared that she would receive immense backlash from her producers.

Another reason why Winter’s speech made headlines is because she gave it when the tensions were already high in the paddock because of the Christian Horner “inappropriate behavior” saga. During the same interview, Winter also revealed how she now has more responsibility as a senior presenter.

Laura Winter on how her speech gave her more confidence

It has only been five years since Winter began presenting F1. Yet, she feels like one of the more experienced presenters and that is primarily because of how much she has learned over these years because of her various experiences.

When Priestly asked her on the podcast whether her speech has changed how she presents, Winter replied that although nothing has changed about how she presents, she has witnessed a significant boost in her confidence. After stating the same, she added,

“I think I feel a greater responsibility as a broadcaster since that. As I said I knew it [her speech] would be important but I had no idea that it would be reacted to the way it was. I had no idea that it would speak to so many people“.

Winter then concluded by revealing that although her job as a presenter at times can be very difficult, she thinks of it as a privilege. She hopes to use her platform to bring about positive change not only in F1 but in sport as a whole.