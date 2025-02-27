“Did You Miss Us?”: Ollie Bearman Pairs With Laura Winter to Recreate Viral Kim Kardashian TikTok Trend

F1 is back—not yet at its most competitive, but drivers are putting in the hard work at the Bahrain International Circuit for pre-season, gearing up for the real action in just a few weeks. Banter has also crept in, with rookie Oliver Bearman taking center stage.

Bearman, who made three substitute appearances in 2024, is now a full-time F1 driver. His first highlight? Recreating a viral TikTok trend.

The Haas driver sat down for an interview with presenter Laura Winter, after which the two proceeded to create a video, following in the footsteps of American influencer and model Kim Kardashian.

This trend dated back to 2018, when the 44-year-old was promoting season 18 of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’, a reality TV show that focused on the lives of those in her family.

“We’re back. Did you miss us? Because we missed you,”—these were the words Bearman and Winter lip-synced to, with Kardashian’s voice playing in the background.

The short clip ends with both bursting into laughter, capturing the fun they had while filming with the Haas team’s help.

Laura Winter and Ollie Bearman recreate viral Kim Kardashian TikTok trend pic.twitter.com/LIlvZi6DjU — Business F1 (@BusinessF158116) February 27, 2025

It was a lighthearted moment following the interview, where Winter asked the young Briton about Haas’ plan for him. Bearman appeared noticeably slower than others on track during the morning session in Sakhir.

The 19-year-old admitted he was testing something different.

“I was just driving out slowly, enjoying the view. Lovely to be here in Bahrain. We were focusing mainly on race running; we did laps in a row the whole time, we did many laps and completed the plan that we wanted to“.

Despite completing 72 laps for Haas on the first day of testing, Bearman still found time to film the viral TikTok video with Winter—a perfect way to balance a long day of work with some fun.