F1 Presenter Laura Winter Announces Engagement to Motorsport Events Key Figure

The past few weeks have been quite eventful for F1 TV’s lead presenter, Laura Winter. She recently decided to quit X (formerly Twitter) after encountering some unnecessary hate there. And today, she is celebrating one of the best days of her life after she announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Louie-Paul Jaspal, via an Instagram post.

“It’s always been yes @louiejaspal,” she wrote. “I’m the happiest girl in the world right now”. Along with this caption, she posted several images of herself and her boyfriend, who works as a freelance event director and has also worked with some F1 teams in the past.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Winter (@lauracwinter)

Jaspal has also posted a few pictures that show the ring he gave Winter. The caption for his post read, “26th March 2025. The beginning of the rest of our lives!”, hinting that he proposed to the 35-year-old on Wednesday.

Naturally, Winter seems quite delighted with this memorable moment of her life away from the F1 track. On the professional front, 2025 had already started on a good note for her, as she took over the duties of F1 TV’s lead presenter after Will Buxton jumped ship to IndyCar to become a commentator for Fox.

Buxton will definitely find some time to congratulate his former colleague and friend on her engagement. Some of her other colleagues from the F1 community, though, are already quite delighted to hear this good news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louie-Paul Jaspal (@louiejaspal)

The likes of Natalie Pinkham, Chris Medland, and Ruth Buscombe congratulated Winter and Jaspal in the comments. Buscombe, in particular, was in awe of the ring Winter was wearing as he wrote, “Amazing!!!!!!!!! THE RING “.

Winter and Jaspal’s dating history

While there is no clear timeline of when the two began dating, they only made their relationship public in June 2023 when Winter posted her first pictures with Jaspal on Instagram. Her pictures are from the Glastonbury Festival, which she attended with Jaspal and some of their friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Winter (@lauracwinter)

Per Jaspal’s official website, he has over 15 years of experience in the events industry, having “produced some of the most exciting live sport and esports events in the world”. In the past, he has managed events for Extreme E, an FIA-sanctioned international road racing series, and also for Red Bull’s F1 team.

He also has a lot of experience as a highly skilled event director, show producer, and floor manager. With such credentials in the sports field, he could very well be hired by F1 to produce some of their future events, especially if they decide to have something as big as their F1 75 event.