F1

“It wasn’t good for me in the long run”: Valtteri Bottas opens up about the time when staying in shape for F1 races nearly left him burnt out

"It wasn't good for me in the long run": Valtteri Bottas opens up about the time when staying in shape for F1 races nearly left him burnt out
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"You have to very careful, more cautious than before": Lewis Hamilton says he does not want a crash with Max Verstappen to decide the outcome of the Championship battle
Next Article
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22: Wanindu Hasaranga claims best ever bowling figures in Abu Dhabi T10 league history
F1 Latest News
"It wasn't good for me in the long run": Valtteri Bottas opens up about the time when staying in shape for F1 races nearly left him burnt out
“It wasn’t good for me in the long run”: Valtteri Bottas opens up about the time when staying in shape for F1 races nearly left him burnt out

Valtteri Bottas recently shared that overexerting himself during training sessions took a toll on him…