“It will change the way drivers approach certain situations on track”: McLaren team principal is not happy with how FIA let Max Verstappen go unpunished

Andreas Seidl has said that he isn’t happy with FIA’s decision not to investigate Max Verstappen’s incident with Lewis Hamilton in Brazil.

Earlier this week, FIA announced that they would not re-open the investigation involving Verstappen and Hamilton at Interlagos. Verstappen appeared to push the Mercedes driver off track in the 48th lap of the race, but the stewards decided not to punish him.

This discussion was put to rest when the stewards rejected Mercedes’ right for review regarding the same.

McLaren team principal Seidl said that this verdict was very questionable. He believes that it will raise more questions regarding how the drivers should race on the track and expects many of them to take a different approach hereon.

He compared the situation to the incident between his driver Lando Norris and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in Austria. Seidl mentioned that Norris was given a time penalty for something that was much less significant.

“Looking at the comparison with Lando’s case, we definitely have some questions,” Seidl said.

“Lando got a penalty in Austria for something which, from our point of view was debatable. You can definitely argue that what happened in Austria was Lando’s corner.”

The McLaren boss expects a clear explanation from Michael Masi

Seidl agrees that what happened in Spielberg was different to what happened in Sao Paolo. However, the German expects F1’s governing body to be more consistent with their decision making.

“It was different to what we have seen in Brazil and therefore we are very interested on, not necessarily the ruling from today, or the outcome of today’s investigation, because that’s a different process, but more understanding what Michael Masi will brief to the drivers in the drivers’ briefing, on how they see things moving forward.” he said.

“I think whatever the outcome is, it will definitely change the approach of the drivers to certain maneuvers on track. That’s why it’s interesting to clarify.”

Formula 1 has been promoting ‘hard racing’ for quite some time, says Seidl

Andreas Seidl is happy that the drivers are allowed to race each harder nowadays. It leads to more exciting battles and will enable drivers to push each other to the limit, showing their talent. On the other hand, he also hopes FIA are clear and transparent about the verdicts they announce.

“I think, compared to the past and some years ago, definitely we have switched more towards let them race.”

“But again, knowing how difficult it is also to judge all the different cases, what is inconsistent is the penalty, for example, that Lando got in Austria and what we saw last weekend.

“That’s why I think it’s just important to clarify that every driver knows what he can do and what he can’t do.” he concluded.