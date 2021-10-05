“It won’t break me down”– Sergio Perez pledges to overcome his struggles in Red Bull

“It won’t break me down”– Sergio Perez vows that he will manage to turn around his misfortune in Red Bull to cement his position even after 2022.

Sergio Perez was signed by Red Bull after the Mexican’s exceptional performances in 2020, with an intent to stabilize their second driver crisis.

Initially, Perez produced a few impressive results before he grew distant from his partner Max Verstappen. Though Perez has been finalized for the 2022 season by Red Bull, he needs to give better results before the Milton-Keynes-based team starts looking for alternates due to unreliable outputs.

However, Perez is determined to make amends to his last few results and claims that he would manage to overturn his misfortune with Red Bull in coming races.

“It’s how the business is,” Perez said of his recent troubles on Saturday after a disappointing qualifying at Sochi. “I’ve been here long enough and it won’t break me down, I will just keep pushing and it will turn around.”

Long way to go in 2021

Perez was then asked whether he is looking to stop concentrating this season and get focused for 2022; in response, Perez denied by saying that 2021 is far from over.

“No, not at all. There is still a long way to go. I have been in this position before, and I will turn things around, I have no doubts,” said Perez. Every weekend it can turn around.”

“So I am looking forward to the rest of the year and we are in a big battle in the constructors’ and it can flip any way any weekend. I think the pace has improved quite a bit in the last few weekends,” he explained.

Outfoxing the Honey Badger on the brakes 📩 @SChecoPerez sending it down the inside 👏pic.twitter.com/QCTqqLKDNl — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) September 28, 2021

“We just have to make sure we get the final bit together to be able to transform the results. We have done it before and I am sure we can do this again. I fully believe in the team, and [there is] still a long way to go.”