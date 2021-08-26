“It would be an honour for anybody to get that opportunity to go against the best and Lewis is probably the greatest of all time”- George Russell keen to join Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes

“It would be an honour for anybody to get that opportunity to go against the best and Lewis is probably the greatest of all time”– George Russell on his rumoured move.

George Russell is reported to make a move to Mercedes next year and pair with his compatriot Lewis Hamilton. Though an official statement is still awaited by Mercedes, the media is constantly talking to Russell, Valtteri Bottas and Toto Wolff about the move.

Similarly, Russell was asked about his move to Mercedes, and the Briton replied that it would be an honour to compete against Hamilton, who, according to him, is the greatest of all time.

“Obviously, as any driver, they want to go against the best and Lewis is probably the greatest of all time. You want to put yourself against [them] and see how you fare.”

“It would be an honour for anybody to get that opportunity. It’s all hypothetical at the moment. [These] are the same comments as I’ve said [previously]. If I could choose to race against anybody as my teammate, Lewis would be the one.”

Nothing will be known in Belgium too

With half of the season gone, there is no concrete answer to who will be driving in the second Mercedes seat, as the recent reports suggested nothing will be announced at Spa.

George Russell to Will Buxton: “No announcement this weekend. Talks with Mercedes are ongoing. We are probably going to have a sit down face to face this weekend but I am quite relaxed.”#BelgianGP — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) August 26, 2021

However, Wolff recently said that Mercedes would try to decide by the end of September so that both drivers have ample time to seek other options if either of them doesn’t go ahead with Mercedes.

So, with all the recent developments, it seems that the whole saga is in its climax, and only Mercedes decision is awaited. Though, there’s a lot to consider for Mercedes, as Hamilton has openly been talking about how complimenting Bottas is to him.

Thus, there have been talks about whether Russell would be keeping the same equation, but his recent sacrifice for Nicholas Latifi came out to be a powerful testimony for his case.