Italian GP 2022 Weather Forecast: How is the weather at Autodromo Nazionale Monza ahead of Italian Grand Prix

F1 will return to the classic venue of the Italian GP this weekend for the 16th round of racing at the Monza track.

The Italian GP would be the last race of the triple-header after the summer weekend. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has taken the dominance in the dominance standings by winning the last four races and creating a 109-point lead over his rival Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

While Red bull will yet again look forward to gaining more advantage out of its dominance, Ferrari seems to face yet another harsh weekend. The Italian giants do not seem to have found a solution to compete with the RB18’s straight-line speed.

However, something that might work for the Scuderia is the changing weather conditions. Rain and thunderstorms are forecasted from Wednesday to Saturday in Monza.

Italian GP Weather Forecast

Just in time for practice, stormy weather is predicted on Friday. There is an 80% chance of heavy rain falling with the thunder and lightning set at a 50% chance.

For Saturday, the experts have predicted the storm to die down and the chance of precipitation to remain at 10%.

The sun will shine on the Monza track with temperatures expected to reach 25 degrees by the end of Q3. Humidity is also expected to decrease with the wind speed falling down a steady four mph.

On Sunday, the main race day, no chance of rain is being predicted with the temperatures set to remain in the mid-20 degrees range.

The wind will swirl with speeds reaching two mph, though gusts could blow at up to nine mph. Humidity is again set to decrease from early morning highs of 82% down to under 50%, giving little concern to the drivers in terms of fitness.

