Italian Journalist Reveals What Caused Lewis Hamilton’s Crash in Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton’s start to life at Ferrari hit a minor bump when he crashed during a private test in Barcelona earlier today. The Briton was taking part in a Testing of Previous Car (TPC) program for the Scuderia, just a week after driving the SF-23 at Fiorano, where a huge crowd had gathered to cheer him on.

This marked Hamilton’s first time driving a non-Mercedes-powered F1 car in his career, making it understandable if he needed time to adapt to Ferrari’s engine. Barcelona was his second outing, and he faltered for the first time. Journalist Giuliano Duchessa provided insight into the incident.

According to the Italian journalist, the crash occurred in the final sector of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Hamilton hitting the barriers in his 2023-spec SF-23. “Lewis’ crash (ok) should have been caused by a disconnection while trying to find the limits. If it happens, better be in TPC training,” Duchessa reported on X (formerly Twitter) for Auto Racer.

Duchessa’s report suggested that the seven-time world champion lost control while pushing the car to its limits on day two of the test program. His teammate Charles Leclerc was also scheduled to take the wheel of the SF-23 later in the afternoon.

However, due to the revamped Sporting Regulations, each team is allowed only one car per TPC session. As a result, the damage sustained in Hamilton’s minor crash meant that Leclerc was unable to complete any laps today.

While many fans are speculating about the repercussions of the incident, this isn’t the first time the 40-year-old has suffered a shunt after joining a new team. Back in 2013, shortly after moving to Mercedes, Hamilton crashed during a pre-season test at the Jerez Circuit—coincidentally, also in Spain.

Even when he made his F1 debut with McLaren in 2007, the #44 driver pushed his car to the limit and ended up in the barriers during pre-season testing in Valencia—again, in Spain.

Interestingly, history suggests that such incidents could be a good omen. Every time Hamilton has crashed in pre-season testing after joining a new team, he has gone on to win the championship the following year—his first title with McLaren in 2008 and his first with Mercedes in 2014. Could this be a sign of a 2026 title triumph with Ferrari?