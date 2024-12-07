Italian Report Claims Sergio Perez to Stay at Red Bull but Not as a Driver; Replacement Name Revealed

Despite Sergio Perez’s staunch denial in the media regarding his Red Bull future, the Milton Keynes-based outfit hasn’t really masked their intentions of sacking the #11 driver. Now, Motorsport Italy reports that Perez’s time with the Bulls is up and the hierarchy has already chosen a replacement.

The report suggests that an agreement has already been reached to promote Red Bull junior, Liam Lawson to the main team alongside four-time world champion, Max Verstappen. The only thing remaining to finalize is Perez’s role once he ends his racing role with the team.

Liam Lawson is emerging as the favourite to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull, PF1 understands. Yuki Tsunoda is also a contender, with Franco Colapinto no longer under consideration.https://t.co/3IbkCvt5qY pic.twitter.com/IWuIs6MNwI — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) December 2, 2024

That said, it has been a growing rumor in the paddock that the Mexican driver is being considered for an ambassadorial role — like Daniel Ricciardo’s in 2023. This is because the sponsors he brings in and the fame Perez has is convenient enough for the Austrian team but not at the cost of losing out on the Constructors’ title like they have this season.

The report reads, “The doubt is only related to the mode of exit, but Red Bull has already made the decision to end its relationship with Sergio Perez. The announcement could come immediately after the Abu Dhabi weekend once the separation mode is defined.”

“Immediately after, the transition to the first team of Liam Lawson, preferred in the volley to Yuki Tsunoda, will be formalized,” it said further.

Yuki Tsunoda is snubbed once again for Red Bull promotion

With the report suggesting that Lawson is to be promoted to the main team, Tsunoda has once again been left in the lurch by the Milton Keynes-based outfit. Since his debut in 2021, the Japanese driver has been touted for a full-time seat with Red Bull but snubbed time and again.

That said, he is still in contention as no concrete report has been made in terms of Perez’s replacement. Lawson is the favored choice but the #22 driver’s performances over the last two years have made a compelling case for his promotion.

But Tsunoda’s ill-temper and topsy-turvy performances might be a deterrent for the Red Bull hierarchy to consider him as a stable replacement for the team. Moreover, Lawson seems like a driver who might settle in for a role as a wingman for Verstappen — something Tsunoda’s temperament might not allow.