“It’s a Big Loss”: Ex-F1 Champ Stands in Solidarity With Guenther Steiner as Haas Sacking Fails to Make Sense

Haas F1 shocked fans around the world after they announced that they would part ways with team principal Guenther Steiner. The Italian-American led the side for almost a decade and played an instrumental role in getting them to F1, starting in 2016. Over these years of leading Haas, Steiner became a fan favorite. His popularity increased all the more thanks to Netflix’s highly acclaimed Drive to Survive series. Since Steiner became so popular, 1996 F1 champion Damon Hill believes that F1 has lost a stalwart. The Briton explained on the most recent episode of the Sky Sports F1 podcast that the 58-year-old’s departure is not just a huge loss to Haas but also to that of F1 as a whole. Moreover, Hill also explained why it was bizarre for Haas to part ways with Steiner.

Advertisement

“Guenther became a bit of a celebrity thanks to the famous Netflix series and the behind-the-scenes filming of him. He’s absolutely, as you said, a kind of huge character. Very decisive, very confident, and very sure of what he is saying and stuff. Maybe this is part of the mix; you know, he wants to win. I don’t know what the real reason is for the departure, but I mean, it’s a big loss, I think, to the sport,” explained Hill.

The former F1 driver then explained how Steiner became a fan favorite. Hill said that fans liked Steiner because the Italian-American was “controversial” and “outspoken“.

Advertisement

Steiner has now become so famous among fans that even American broadcast company CBS have contacted him for their upcoming workplace-based comedy show. Considering how popular the 58-year-old is among fans now, it perhaps may not be such a bad thing for him to part ways with Haas.

Why did Haas part ways with Guenther Steiner?

On the same Sky Sports F1 podcast, the presenters explained why Haas perhaps parted ways with Guenther Steiner. One of the presenters began by claiming that the Italian-American seemingly did not have the smoothest of exits from the team.

The presenter claimed that their sources told them that Steiner only became aware that he would no longer continue with Haas towards the end of December. As a result, he did not even have the opportunity to say goodbye to the workers of the factory.

David Croft then claimed that Gene Haas perhaps did not like the attention Steiner received. “Guenther Steiner was getting the lion’s share of the attention and I’m sure that didn’t go down hugely well with the team owner,” explained Croft.

Advertisement

Croft then concluded his remarks by stating that this is obviously not the only reason Haas would have parted ways with Steiner. The Sky Sports F1 expert believes that the American outfit now has higher ambitions and have not enjoyed finishing in the lower half of the table.

Haas have indeed had several difficult campaigns recently. They finished ninth in the standings in 2020 with just three points. A season after, they finished rock bottom with no points. The American outfit then showcased a slight resurgence in 2022 by finishing eighth with 37 points.

However, 2023 almost saw a repeat of 2021 as Haas finished last with just 12 points. It is for these reasons that Gene Haas sacked Steiner as he expects his side to deliver better results than they currently have been producing.