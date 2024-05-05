Jalen Brunson Left Perplexed by ‘Tough’ Warriors Question, Claims Reason for Bob Myers’ Departure

The past decade has been all about the Golden State Warriors’ dominance, with their dynasty players Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, bringing multiple championships to the Bay Area. Out of six NBA Finals appearances in the past decade, the Warriors managed to win four titles and were practically invincible at one point. However, if we assess the current form of the Dubs, they seem to have been a mere relic of their glorious past. The situation with the Dubs prompted Jalen Brunson to address a tough question.

Advertisement

This season wasn’t particularly memorable for the team. The franchise finished the season with a 46-36 record, failing to clinch a playoff spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament. New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart were recently asked about the Warriors’ tragic downfall during a recent episode of their podcast, Roommates Show.

Fellow guest Walter ‘Clyde’ Frazier first answered the question, saying, “In today’s analytics, they are done. They’re going to look at the analytics and say ‘Hey man, we gotta move on.’…They not going to rerun or redo it…Break it up.”

Jalen Brunson also agreed with Frazier’s opinion of breaking up the team. But he also suggested that perhaps it would be best for the dynasty players to retire as Warriors. However, this seemed like a tough question for Brunson to answer. The 27-year-old agreed that a lot of the credit must go to the front office that was able to assemble such a team.

The Warriors front office during their winning years was led by Bob Myers, who left the organization in 2023. However, Brunson believes that Myers probably didn’t want to make the tough decisions of trading the dynasty players during his tenure. The Knicks guard remarked,

“I would say that’s the reason why he [Myers] left, because maybe not ‘coming to an end.’ But like, he probably didn’t want to make that decision. That’s a tough decision to make.”

Meanwhile, the Knicks stars seemed to stress on the four chips won by the Dubs core. They thought they deserve a smooth farewell after doing so much for the organization.

However, at this point, it seems like the Warriors are at a tipping point. The best way forward for the team could be to make some tough decisions ahead of the 2024-25 season, so that they don’t waste the remaining years of Curry’s career. As for now, the Warriors will wait for a decision on Klay Thompson’s contract extension.

The Golden State Warriors are keen on retaining their core players

The Warriors look keen on retaining their core players from the dynasty team. Klay Thompson, whose contract runs out this season, is expected to remain a Warrior for the next season as well. Multiple sources and insiders in the league believe that the Warriors star will receive an annual salary between $18-25 million with a new contract.

On the other hand, the Warriors have also secured their other two cornerstone players, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green till the end of 2026. Both Curry and Green are on four and five year deals with the Warriors, earning an average annual salary of $53,838,416 and $16,400,000 respectively.

Furthermore, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody have both shown a lot of potential as budding stars for the franchise. If the Warriors are looking to rebuild, perhaps building around these two players could be the best hope for a resurgence of the team.