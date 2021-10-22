“It’s a big name, it’s a great name” – Valterri Bottas looking forward to racing for Alfa Romeo with Michael Andretti as the new team owner

“It’s a big name, it’s a great name” – Valterri Bottas wasn’t aware of Michael Andretti potentially becoming the new team owner of Sauber when he signed for Alfa Romeo.

If reports are to be believed, Michael Andretti is set to be the new owner of the Sauber F1 team. He has shown an interest to acquire 80% of Islero Investments, the company which owns Sauber on behalf of Longbow Finance.

🚨 | Michael Schmidt has confirmed that Andretti have made an offer to Sauber for a majority stake in the team. Now we await Sauber’s decision. [#AMuS] — formularacers (@formularacers_) October 15, 2021

This comes just weeks after Valtteri Bottas has been confirmed to replace fellow Finn Kimi Raikkonen in the Sauber-Alfa Romeo team next season. He has clarified there was no mention of a takeover when his move was confirmed, and that he is more concerned about doing a good job with the team, irrespective of the ownership.

“I wasn’t aware during the negotiations about it. To be honest, I don’t know many details, if there is actually a big chance for that happening or not.

“But I’m sure the people who will make the decision will know what is going to be the best for the team in the long term.

“I don’t think I have much say in who owns the teams and with what percentage. That is how it goes. That is the business side of Formula 1.

“But as long as the team still has the right people, the key people in there that I believe can do a great job, that is the main thing for me.

“Obviously, as a driver for the team in the future, it is nice to know a bit more about the plans for the future, but why not?

“For sure it’s a big name, it’s a great name, but I don’t know more than this. We’ll see what will happen but it’s not in my hands.”

