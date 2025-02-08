“It’s a Bit Weird”: Kimi Antonelli Labels Lewis Hamilton’s Move to Ferrari ‘Controversial’

Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari has been huge for F1. The excitement surrounding the union between the sport’s most successful driver and constructor is at an all-time high as the 2025 season approaches. However, Hamilton’s replacement, Kimi Antonelli, has wittily pointed out a weird irony.

As an Italian, Antonelli would have been a natural fit at Ferrari. However, instead of progressing through the Prancing Horse’s pipeline, he was nurtured by the Mercedes Drivers’ Academy in the UK to advance his career. In short, the Italian is set to move to the UK.

On the other hand, Hamilton is about to do the opposite of Antonelli.

The seven-time World Champion, who is British, will move to drive for an Italian team. Realizing this, Antonelli couldn’t help but feel weird.

“It’s a bit weird because it’s a bit controversial that an Italian driver is going to Mercedes and an English driver is going to Ferrari!”, the 18-year-old said to Sky Sports F1.

While Antonelli was correct in indicating this fact, was he also right in claiming that Mercedes is a British team?

Yes, Mercedes is a German brand. However, their F1 operation is completed based out of the UK, with the team’s aero facility in Brackley and the engine facility in Brixworth. So, Hamilton has been around British work culture at Mercedes, which was also the case at McLaren.

.@Ferrari releases the first photo of @LewisHamilton visiting its HQ in Maranello, Italy, earlier today. The team said that “even the weather helped to make Lewis feel at home, with some typically British overcast skies and drizzle.” pic.twitter.com/dwn3lreuXe — Adam Stern (@A_S12) January 20, 2025

Both Antonelli and Hamilton will have to adapt to their respective teams representing the other country. It could be difficult, but Antonelli is quite keen on doing well. He also highlighted how the Italian GP this season will have an added flavor.

Hamilton’s maiden race in Monza as a Ferrari driver would certainly excite the Tifosi quite a lot. However, Antonelli representing Italy in F1 will also draw support towards him and Mercedes to some extent.

Antonelli and Hamilton’s new beginnings

Mercedes have rated Antonelli as a top talent who could be a future world champion. Still, they aren’t burdening him with expectations ahead of his rookie season. Antonelli, too, is focused on learning the ropes before aiming to match Hamilton’s feats.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has tempered expectations, stating that the team isn’t expecting the 18-year-old to put it on pole in his first race in Melbourne. Given last year’s form, even if Mercedes develops a competitive car this season, Wolff doesn’t anticipate wins or a title challenge from Antonelli.

Hamilton, on the other hand, is in a completely different mindset at Ferrari. Having arrived in Maranello three weeks ago, the 40-year-old has rolled up his sleeves to familiarize himself with his new team.

Winning an eighth world title remains his ultimate goal, but he knows he must take it one step at a time. Ferrari is doing their best to get him up to speed, organizing private tests in Fiorano and Barcelona.

Only time will tell if he can hit the ground running five weeks from now in Melbourne.