“It’s a Liam Lawson Problem”: Guenther Steiner Defends Red Bull Amid Yuki Tsunoda Swap Speculations

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

After all the reports that have emerged in the past 24 hours, it seems that it is only a matter of time before Red Bull officially announces that Yuki Tsunoda will replace Liam Lawson from the Japanese Grand Prix onwards.

It seems that several experts and fans are not happy with Red Bull’s decision to replace the New Zealander after just two races. However, former F1 team principal Guenther Steiner has defended the Milton Keynes-based team.

The Italian-American believes that Lawson cannot afford to be performing so poorly, having been eliminated in Q1/SQ1 in all three qualifying sessions he has competed in so far this season. Steiner pointed out how it is unacceptable for a team like Red Bull to have one of their drivers a second slower than the other.

“I think it’s a Liam Lawson problem. I mean, you know, if you’re half-a-second slower than your teammate, you’re already a lot slower. But being over a second [slower], it’s a difference,” Steiner explained on the Red Flags podcast.

Having said that, Steiner was still sympathetic to Lawson’s plight and urged the six-time Constructors’ champions to give the 23-year-old one more shot before pulling the plug on him.

Steiner wants Lawson to drive for Red Bull at the Japanese GP

The 59-year-old explained that Lawson’s problems with extracting performance from the RB21 were augmented by the fact that he had no experience of racing at the Albert Park Circuit or the Shanghai International Circuit.

But as the sport moves onto the Japanese GP weekend, Lawson could redeem himself. The Kiwi racing ace has extensive experience of racing at the Suzuka International Circuit, given his time in Super Formula.

“I would say Liam Lawson [in Red Bull in] Japan. Because now it’s like ‘oh he never raced in Australia, he never raced in China’, good for him. But now, let him go to Japan, he knows the racetrack, at least, you know,” Steiner added. For Steiner, if Lawson cannot perform even then, it would be the last chance for him.

But as things stand, it seems as though Lawson will not be given that chance by Red Bull. With Honda’s involvement in Tsunoda’s career, they have reportedly ensured that the #22 driver will debut for Red Bull at his home Grand Prix next weekend by offering the team $21.5 million.

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

