“No, there won’t be any studying of Lewis”- George Russell clarifies he will not be studying Lewis Hamilton ahead of his Mercedes debut

George Russell believes with new regulations and being a master of adaptability there is no need to study his teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Russell who performed well with Williams was confirmed last year to replace Valtteri Bottas who is starting a new journey with Alfa Romeo.

This will be an all British line-up at the German manufacturers. The number 63 driver will be up against the seven-time world champion and is ready for the challenge.

This is a huge leap in terms of competitors as Russell’s past teammates have only been Robert Kubica and Nicholas Latifi.

Russell says that there is no need to study Hamilton’s driving because he believes one of his compatriot’s greatest assets is his adaptability.

“No, there won’t be any studying of Lewis. That’s because the reason that makes him so great is because of his adapting to situations.”

Also Read: Lando Norris explains how despite rivalry his friendship with Carlos Sainz remains

With the new regulations coming in, all the teams and drivers will be on an equal level. This is another reason why he feels that it makes no sense to study Hamilton

“We’ve got a brand-new car. Nobody knows what the best way to drive that car [will be],” he added.

First day at Mercedes? Completed it mate. 😉 @georgerussell63 pic.twitter.com/00TnYfkyYo — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 16, 2022

“I’m sure a Mercedes 2022 car will be different to a Mercedes 2021 car and compared to a Red Bull as well, and a Ferrari and a McLaren. They’re all going to have their little quirks about them.”

George Russell is no less than Lewis Hamilton

George had an impressive three years in Williams. Thus, many expect Russell to be more than a match for Hamilton in their debut season together.

Dave Robson, Williams performance director, believes there is a scope of development. But the 23-year-old is already on par with Hamilton and Jenson Button in some areas.

“There is no doubt he still has more to learn because working at Mercedes is a different story than with us,” Robson told Motorsport.com.

“But when it comes to his style and attitude, he’s absolutely no less than those two [Hamilton and Button].

“His work ethic and the way he brings the team together. Along with his skills and his confidence in making decisions, those are the real key factors.”

Also Read: Max Verstappen reveals his most stressful weekend of the 2021 season