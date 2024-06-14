Max Verstappen Names His “Driver Worth Turning on the TV For”

Max Verstappen is quite selective in terms of showering praise on any driver. Luckily, Fernando Alonso makes the cut as a driver the three-time champion admires. In an interview with DAZN, Verstappen mentioned how Alonso was a driver he used to watch and follow a lot on TV during his karting days.

The Dutchman highlighted how he likes the Spaniard’s personality as he “always shows himself as he is”, quite similar to himself. Verstappen then added, “Despite the success he has had, he is still a normal and nice guy. He has also been the first Spaniard to succeed in F1 and become world champion. I have a lot of respect for him”.

“I remember following him when I was training in karting. He was a driver worth turning on the TV for,” added Verstappen.

Verstappen and Alonso have several similarities both as a driver and when it comes to their off-track personalities. The #14 driver is also very outspoken and straightforward while expressing his opinion. On track too, Verstappen shows flashes of Alonso’s championship days in the mid-2000s.

While the 26-year-old is getting all the glory nowadays, the Spaniard is still going strong at the pinnacle of motorsport. It’s been 18 years since Alonso last won a championship and 11 years since he won a Grand Prix. Yet, the 42-year-old is driving at a level as close to as he used to during his prime days in the 2000s and early 2010s.

It’s this dedication and undying push for winning that Alonso has that Verstappen admires. So much so, that the Dutchman won’t mind teaming up with Alonso beyond F1 in endurance racing, particularly at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Max Verstappen is open to a Le Mans team-up with Fernando Alonso

Verstappen has made it quite clear that he wants to race in several other categories besides F1. The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one such event on the 26-year-old’s bucket list. Since last year, Verstappen has been vocal about being open to partnering with Alonso for a Le Mans appearance.

Having raced at Le Mans previously, the Spaniard is the perfect experienced teammate for the Red Bull driver. Alonso is a two-time WEC champion and won the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Verstappen stated last year, “I’ve been talking to Fernando about it. He said he’d only want to do it with me again. So I thought, well, that would be really cool.”

While it would be quite the powerhouse team, both Alonso and Verstappen are currently focused on their goals in F1. The #14 driver is still chasing his elusive third world championship, after committing to Aston Martin for at least two more seasons beyond 2024. Meanwhile, Verstappen is fighting for a fourth consecutive title this year.