Carlos Sainz Appendicitis Update: “Underwent a Smooth Operation”

Hours before the start of FP3 in Jeddah, Ferrari gave a worrying update on Carlos Sainz. The team announced Sainz will not be a part of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix owing to an appendicitis diagnosis. He had to undergo immediate surgery, keeping him away from action. Fans now rejoice in knowing Sainz is out of surgery and doing well after Ferrari released an official statement claiming the Spaniard was recovering well.

Additionally, Sainz also took to social media platform X to provide updates on a “smooth operation.” He also thanked the hospital staff at the King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital for looking after him. Furthermore, Sainz thanked his fans for their messages of support.

“Underwent a smooth operation today and I’m feeling much better! Thank you for all your kind messages and to everyone that has looked after me these days here in Saudi, specially at the King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital. THANK YOU!”

Sainz felt unwell upon arriving in Jeddah and missed media day because of the same. He took up driving duties in FP1 and FP2, but he was in discomfort throughout both sessions. Things took a turn for the worse overnight, and Sainz had to rush to the hospital for surgery. In his absence, F2 driver Oliver Bearman had to take up the charge. Keeping in line with the same, Sainz wished Bearman and Charles Leclerc the best of luck before the 2nd race of the 2024 season.

How long until Carlos Sainz comes back?

Currently, out of a seat for the 2025 season, missing races in 2024 does not bode well for Sainz. It will add to the mental pressure on Sainz, given he is driving to save his F1 career. Having undergone what is medically known as appendectomy, Sainz still needs to fully recover before he can race again. The length of recovery varies from person to person, while the nature of operation also plays a role.

In case of a laparoscopic surgery, which is minimally invasive, an F1 driver should be able to recoup in 2 to 3 weeks. However, if the appendix is ruptured, then the doctors need to perform an open surgery. Patients take more time to heal after this surgery. The general recovery period is 4 to 6 weeks.

Given it is unclear if Sainz went laparoscopic or open surgery, he could well be away from F1 for up to 6 weeks. As such, chances are that Sainz could miss the Australian and Japanese Grands Prix.