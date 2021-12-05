“It’s a really nice circuit – very, very dangerous, though”– Sergio Perez claims Saudi Arabia track has several risk elements

Sergio Perez claims Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Corniche track is dangerous and risk several accidents after Max Verstappen’s crash.

Red Bull got snubbed for a pole position in Saturday’s Qualifying in Saudi Arabia when Max Verstappen crashed into the barriers on his last flying lap.

However, that was not the only incident this weekend. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc car got immensely damaged when he got his car crashed in one of the free practice sessions.

And then Max Verstappen's hopes of pole are dashed on the last corner in Q3

Reacting to it, Sergio Perez claims Jeddah’s track is extremely dangerous for no reason even though he thinks it’s a gorgeous track, which made its F1 debut this year.

“It’s a really nice circuit – very, very dangerous, though,” said Perez. “There’s a lot of straights, but [they] are done in cornering, and blind corners. It feels like it’s too dangerous without a real reason.”

“When you look at some of the onboards, it’s quite scary. I just hope that we don’t see a big shunt out there. With the speeds that we’re doing, with the deltas around the track from some of the cars, it’s a bit unnecessary.”

Sergio Perez wants to talk

The Mexican race driver further hopes that after the race on Sunday, the FIA and F1 drivers will talk about this matter. As he thinks things can go immensely wrong with this design.

“The track is fantastic, don’t get me wrong. It’s a really nice, cool track to drive,” the Mexican commented. “I just feel like it’s very risky. If things go wrong for someone, they can go really wrong.”

He added: “I think we cannot forget the fact that safety has to take priority. I’ve spoken to some of the other drivers and we all kind of think that.”

“We are the ones sitting in the car and the speed differences that you tend to see… if something goes wrong, it’s a massive [crash], you know? There’s obviously a bit of track character, but it’s something that we’ve got to speak about after the race.”

