“It’s All Been Due to Money”: Red Bull’s Greed Blamed for Chaotic Year With Sergio Perez

In the days following the end of the 2024 season, Red Bull announced that it would part ways with Sergio Perez, ending months of speculation surrounding the Mexican driver’s possible sacking. It felt inevitable because of how badly Perez performed, but somehow Red Bull dragged the saga on — something Peter Windsor said was a money issue.

Perez first started showing signs of cracking down in 2023, when an abysmal second half of the season saw rumors of his dismissal first emerge. But 2024 saw a dip unlike ever seen before in the 34-year-old’s career. Per Windsor, Red Bull should have removed him the previous season itself. But they didn’t.

“It could only have been because of money,” Windsor, a former F1 manager, said on Cameron‘s YouTube channel. “That’s the only reason they would have re-signed him in the first place.”

BREAKING: Sergio Perez and Red Bull agree to part ways#F1 pic.twitter.com/nDRpF3jKjC — Formula 1 (@F1) December 18, 2024

Perez reportedly came to Red Bull with huge financial backing, being one of the most popular F1 drivers in Mexico and Latin America. It was presumably difficult for Red Bull to say no to the sponsorship money, and axing him became difficult because they would owe him a lot financially.

But Windsor believes they have finally agreed on an appropriate amount ahead of the 2025 season. While the exact figure remains unknown and will likely never be revealed, Nico Rosberg stated that it was around the $16 million mark.

Perez can return to F1 in 2026

The delay in Red Bull removing Perez might have indirectly impacted his chances of landing a seat for the 2025 season. By the time they came to a settlement, all the teams had formally announced their lineups, meaning there was no choice for him but to bid farewell to the paddock, for now.

But there is a chance for Perez to make a comeback. In 2026, F1 will introduce an 11th team on the grid – Cadillac-General Motors. The American outfit will be looking for experience to help them find their footing, at least in the early stages of their career, and there are few better options available than Perez.

Before joining Red Bull, Perez drove for teams like Sauber, McLaren, and Racing Point (formerly Force India), establishing himself as one of the strongest drivers in the midfield. That could be exactly what Cadillac is looking for.

However, finding a seat at Cadillac Racing will also not come easy. Daniel Ricciardo and Valtteri Bottas—also veterans without a seat—will be available for signing.