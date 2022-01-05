“It’s always unique to have somebody like him” – George Russell reveals the good impact the former world champion has had on the Williams team

George Russell reveals that the former F1 champion contributed a lot to Williams in 2021 and he has a good relationship with him.

The former F1 driver Jenson Button joined the Grove-based Williams F1 team at the beginning of the 2021 season as a senior advisor. He signed a multi-year agreement marking a return to the sport with a team he started his career with back in 2000.

When Button joined, Button explained that his position would involve offering advice and guidance to the squad. His responsibility areas also included supporting and directing both the race and academy drivers.

George Russell said that he has always had a good relationship with Button even before the former world champion became a part of the team.

I think to be fair, I’ve been quite fortunate, even prior to Jenson joining Williams again, that I had a good relationship with him,” he said.

“And he was very open and always there whenever needed.”

George Russell thinks Jenson Button is a valuable asset

The young British driver has now moved on to Mercedes and will race alongside Lewis Hamilton. Russell revealed that Button had a visible presence in the team. He also admitted that Button is a valuable asset to have.

In 2021, Williams saw an improvement in its performance. The Grove-based outfit finished eighth in the constructors’ championship with 23 points. It is of course a positive way forward as it scored zero points in the 2020 season.

Russell explained, “he is often – more so now since the COVID rules have opened up – always in the garage. In the hospitality, talking with the guys, the engineers, myself, with Jost [Capito, Team Principal].”

“And I think that’s really great, just to sound ideas off him, and [for him to] give his feedback and his input from his own experiences because, obviously, he’s had a huge amount of experience. So it’s always unique to have somebody like Jenson [as] part of your team,” he further added.

