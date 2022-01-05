“I feel like I’m doing a good job” – Charles Leclerc revealed his weakness that he turned into strength in the 2021 season

Charles Leclerc finished the 2021 season in the seventh position in the drivers’ standings but he feels that he improved his performance.

Charles Leclerc thinks that he improved in the 2021 season and converted his weakness into strength. He said that he had identified his weakness after the 2019 season and he worked his way through it.

The Ferrari driver believes that his race management skills improved during the 2020 season and kept getting better in 2021. When asked where he felt he had improved as a driver in 2021, Leclerc said, “definitely the race management in general.”

“I think, since early 2020, I started to say that it was one of my weaknesses, especially after 2019, where I had a lot of good qualifying, but then in the race, I was struggling a bit more.”

“We were struggling a bit more as a team, but also as a driver, I could feel like I was struggling more than others. So I put a lot of work into it in 2020, [and] I got much better. And I think in 2021, it’s actually one of my strengths.

“Now I feel good whenever we need to do some tyre management. I feel like I’m doing a good job,” Leclerc added.

Charles Leclerc wants to find balance

Despite being positive about his performance in 2020, the Monegasque feels that he has room for improvement. Going forward, he wants to form a balance between his performance in qualifying and race.

“There is still a lot to work on. Maybe a balance from my qualifying that I probably did not find yet,” he explained.

“Sometimes I sacrifice a little bit more my qualifying to be better in the race, as we’ve seen a few times this season, but it’s a balance I’m working on, to try and get the perfect balance between qualifying and race,” Leclerc concluded.

Leclerc finished the 2021 season in the seventh position while his teammate, Carlos Sainz, ended up in the fifth position becoming the first teammate to outscore Leclerc in any motor racing.

