“It’s an Easy Decision”: James Vowles Sees No Reason for Carlos Sainz to Reject Williams

In an unexpected series of events, Williams is reportedly closing on signing Carlos Sainz. The Grove-based team’s boss James Vowles believes that seeing their prospects ahead, he expects the Spaniard to join them.

” I think he can see all the strengths. I think it’s easy for me to say. Because I’m Williams and I wear the shirt, I think it’s an easy decision to come here. But it has to be his to make,” he said as per GPBlog.

Ever since Sainz’s Ferrari exit at the end of the year got confirmed, he started getting linked to every team with a possible vacancy. First, it was Red Bull, then Mercedes, then Audi, and now Williams.

It’s courting season for James Vowles, Carlos Sainz, and Williams. Carlos is on the marriage mart and James is asking for his hand. James Vowles: It’s now determining what we can do to find a match with, in this circustance, Carlos who I think is an incredible driver. pic.twitter.com/yI1dBkvRXE — devyani (@formula_dev) June 8, 2024

Red Bull, however, locked in Sergio Perez till 2026, and Mercedes’ long-term plans involve Kimi Antonelli. As such, Sainz’s only real options are now limited to Audi and Williams.

Williams recently confirmed extending Alex Albon’s contract. And it certainly surprised everyone. Now, with Sainz, Vowles aims to establish a strong lineup. “We want two world-class drivers to be a part of our stable going forward. We want the world to realize that we’re here and we’re serious.”

Williams, once a World Championship-winning team, has seen only the rough areas of the sport in recent years. But with the new regulations coming in, there is hope of a resurgence.

Carlos Sainz to feature in a strong team

Earlier this week, the FIA revealed a snippet of the regulation changes teams have to adhere to from 2026 onwards, and most of the alterations come in the engine department. Power units are once again, expected to be the decisive factor between winning and losing races. As such, a major reshuffle in the grid can take place.

Williams aims to take advantage of that position. While they are a Mercedes customer team and are dependent on them for the engines, Williams places full trust in the Silver Arrows.

All the angles! A peek at Formula 1 cars from 2026 onwards #F1 @fia pic.twitter.com/HfbmZG6mPh — Formula 1 (@F1) June 6, 2024

Moreover, Vowles also reveals that his team is about to hire around “30 incredible people from other teams”. Thus, in terms of building the next powerhouse, Vowles is not holding himself back.

Therefore, he declares that Sainz would walk in a formidable setup and he would be held in high regard if he achieved success with them. Now, the ball is in Sainz’s court.