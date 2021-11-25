F1

“It’s been a rollercoaster ride” – Lewis Hamilton on the challenges of mastering W12, the fastest Formula 1 car ever

"It’s been a rollercoaster ride” - Lewis Hamilton on the challenges of mastering W12, the fastest Formula 1 car ever
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
IPL 2022 CSK team players list: Who are the players CSK management have decided to retain ahead of IPL 2022 mega auctions
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"It’s been a rollercoaster ride” - Lewis Hamilton on the challenges of mastering W12, the fastest Formula 1 car ever
“It’s been a rollercoaster ride” – Lewis Hamilton on the challenges of mastering W12, the fastest Formula 1 car ever

“It’s been a rollercoaster ride” – Lewis Hamilton admits he has had a challenging time…