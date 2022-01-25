“It can change how you’re perceived in public”: Alpha Tauri star Pierre Gasly opens up about how F1 media can damage a driver’s reputation

Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly recently opened up about the importance of dealing with F1 media and how it can alter a driver’s image.

Gasly’s F1 career has been a mix of some high highs, and very low lows. The Frenchman made his debut with Toro Rosso in 2017, and went on to spend two seasons with the team. Ahead of the 2019 campaign, he was chosen as Max Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull.

At Red Bull, Gasly couldn’t manage to match Verstappen’s performances and struggled with confidence all season long. His problems at the Austrian team ultimately led to him being replaced by Alex Albon mid-season.

He was demoted back to Toro Rosso in something that people saw as a ‘step backwards’. However, it’s safe to say that Gasly has shown Red Bull what he’s capable of since then.

He eared his first podium finish at the 2019 Brazilian GP, finishing 2nd for Toro Rosso. In 2020, Toro Rosso was rebranded as Alpha Tauri, and Gasly remained with the team. He produced one of the most shocking results in F1 history, when he won the Italian GP with the Faenza based team that year.

Moving forward, in 2021, the 25-year old established himself as one of the most consistent drivers on grid. He earned a 3rd place finish in Baku, and ended the season P9, with 110 points to his name (his career best).

Pierre Gasly highlights how the media portrayed his failed Red Bull stint

Gasly feels that F1 media plays an important role in how fans perceive a driver. If not handled carefully, a driver’s image can be ‘seriously affected’ with how their story has been portrayed.

“Of course in Formula 1 we have a lot to do with the media. During the race weekends, but also before and after. I guess that’s part of the job,” said the Alpha Tauri driver.

“Of course, the media are important. Because they can change your image. And influence how you are perceived in public and what is said about you. They can cause a lot of damage with false information. And of course it’s not always easy.”

“There were times when the reporters were very good to me. But also moments when this was not the case and untruths were spread. Of course, that’s not so nice, but I think that’s one of the things you have to deal with as a GP driver,” he added.

Gasly will remain at Alpha Tauri for the 2022 F1 season. Many feel that it’s time for him to join a team that can help him win races, and compete up front.

The Rouen born driver made it clear that he expects to be re-called by Red Bull in 2023. If not, Gasly stated that he’ll be very disappointed and will look to move on from his Red Bull chapter.

