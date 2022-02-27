“It’s better to move the hierarchy a bit all the time”: Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi welcomes Andretti’s entry into F1 suggesting that it would ‘spice things up’

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi feels that Andretti entering F1 will be good for the sport as it will also bring in a lot of American viewers.

A week ago, news regarding Andretti’s entry into F1 took the world of motorsport by storm. Mario Andretti announced on his Twitter page that his son Michael plans to enter the sport in 2024. His message stated that Andretti Global had applied to the FIA for a new team, and was awaiting a decision regarding the same.

This is big news for F1 and American fans in particular. Mario Andretti is one of the greatest American motorsport drivers of all time. He’s one of the only two drivers who have won races in F1, IndyCar and NASCAR.

His son Michael himself is an ex-F1 driver and is currently running Andretti Autosport, one of the most successful teams in IndyCar.

Michael has applied to the FIA to field a new F1 team starting in 2024. His entry, Andretti Global, has the resources and checks every box. He is awaiting the FIA’s determination. — Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) February 18, 2022

The Andretti family insists that they have what it takes to succeed and sustain in F1 for a long time. However, they’re wary of the fact that they have a small window, and want things to be done as soon as possible. They expect the FIA to come up with an answer in January of 2023.

Michael Andretti also revealed that if they do make their way into F1, they would be using the Renault PUs. Renault’s team Alpine, currently don’t supply power-units to any other team on the grid but they admitted that they would be open to do so in the future.

The Andretti name adds value to Formula 1, says Alpine boss Laurent Rossi

Rossi recently said that the French company aren’t in a place to supply engines to other teams in F1 as of now. However, in the near future, they will see themselves doing business with other outfits once again.

The last team Renault supplied PUs to was Red Bull, back in 2018. Andretti confirmed that he has several agreements with different suppliers including an engine deal with Renault.

Alpine CEO Rossi welcomes the American team’s entry into F1. He feels that they are one of motorsport’s biggest names and that having them would increase the sport’s credibility.

If Gene Haas needs to unload an #F1 team, Michael Andretti says to call him: “That would make it much easier for us.” More on what Michael had to say about his bid for an #F1 team to come. — Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) February 25, 2022

“I think I welcome it if it’s accretive,” said Rossi. “I think Andretti could have that potential because of all of the US aspect of it.”

“We’ll see, I think it would be nice, it would spice things up on the track as well, which is good. It’s better to move the hierarchy a bit all the time.”

