“This is absolutely heartbreaking”– Haas driver Mick Schumacher speaks against the Russian aggression in Ukraine

Haas driver Mick Schumacher speaks against the aggression made by Russia against Ukraine this week that has led to a major crisis.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has caused a massive geopolitical crisis. The sports fraternity has been upfront in condemning the violence in Ukraine, which has led to a significant boycott of Russia.

Even F1 took action and stated that they would not be able to conduct the Russian Grand Prix this year under the current circumstances. On the other hand, several F1 drivers took on social media to speak against the actions of Russia.

Mick Schumacher is the new entry among the list of prominent F1 names. The German race driver spoke against the escalation of violence between both countries and asked for the safety of Ukraine.

“Hello, I know I have been quite here on ig during testing, but watch this year unravel in Ukraine- it just didn’t feel right. This is absolutely heartbreaking,” wrote Schumacher on his Instagram story.

“My deepest thoughts and support goes out to all the innocent lives affected by this devasting war. This should’ve never been the situation and I pray for these unnecessary actions of violence to stop.”

Also read: Who is the owner of the Haas as the team removes Russian partner Uralkali’s branding from car?

Mick Schumacher might not partner Nikita Mazepin at Haas in 2022?

With the onset of the Russian aggression in Ukraine, Urakali’s name from Haas’ livery was removed during the Barcelona testing. This snub of Russian sponsors has also brought rumoured danger to Nikita Mazepin’s place at Haas.

The Russian race driver is the son of Urakali’s owner Dmitry Mazepin. So, if the sponsorship for Haas goes redundant, then maybe Mazepin’s future at Haas potentially would be in danger.

As announced yesterday, Haas F1 is running a plain-white livery with no Uralkali logos. Additionally, Nikita Mazepin, whose dad was with Putin in the Kremlin yesterday, has also removed Uralkali logos from his helmet.#F1 #F1Testing #HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/zrMv2vGcVJ — Decalspotters (@decalspotters) February 25, 2022

It has been rumoured that Antonio Giovinazzi is reportedly first in line if Mazepin gets the axe by Haas. The Italian race driver is currently in Formula E after Alfa Romeo denied extending his F1 stay.

Michael Andretti is interested in buying Haas

Haas, since its entry in F1, has been short of cash. Urakali was one of their life-savers in 2021 that rewarded Mazepin a seat in the team. On the other hand, Michael Andretti, who has been trying to get an F1 team, reportedly had his eyes on Haas.

However, Andretti claims that his compatriot and Haas owner Gene Haas is not interested in selling his F1 team. Though, the doors for negotiations are always open.

Also read: Russian-backed Haas F1 team has pulled team principal Guenther Steiner out of the press conference in Barcelona amid Russia-Ukraine conflict