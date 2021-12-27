“It’s comparable to the first reactions of football players” – Sebastian Vettel assesses the good and bad of expletive-laden tirade on team radio

“It’s comparable to the first reactions of football players” – Sebastian Vettel admits emotions sometimes get the better of him, leading him to rant on team radio.

Formula 1 is a high-tension sport, with emotions running in all directions throughout the race weekend. This is especially seen with top competitors like Sebastian Vettel, who rarely hides his emotions on team radio.

At the same time, though, he wants me to be more conscious with regards to this, considering he is the father of three children and is expected to set a good example for them.

“When I started, nobody cared what I yelled into the helmet because hardly anyone could hear it.

“It’s different today. I often got headwind for my emotions. It’s comparable to the first reactions of football players on the pitch.

“I think you should live out your feelings and stand by them. But you don’t have to shout ‘sh*t’ 10 times. You don’t have to be a saint. But you should at least show you want to be one.

“I also want to demonstrate a certain language for my children. But emotions remain important, especially in sport. Sometimes you are happy, sometimes angry, sometimes sad.

“There is no shame in showing exactly that. But what is decisive is the way you show it.”

Seb was told on the team radio that he is in P11 in qualifying at Sochi: “No way! No f*cking way. Aaaaargh! I lost so much time with Tsunoda. F*ck.”#RussianGP #Vettel pic.twitter.com/QGSUYb14xk — Sebastian Vettel #5 (@sebvettelnews) September 25, 2021

Sebastian Vettel’s wish for his children

The four-time world champion has no set expectations for his children and wants them to seek happiness in whatever they do. And unlike Jos Verstappen, he will not push his children to follow his footsteps and aim to become a world champion like reigning champion Max Verstappen.

“I want my children to be happy, no matter what they do. I have zero expectations.

“I’ve seen so many people who have a lot of money and still aren’t happy, and vice versa. The bigger the bank balance, the greater the happiness…that formula is not true.

“I know many people who chase after big money but when the chequered flag falls, there is no pot of luck. Luck is when you have fun. And that’s what I want for my children.

“I know it sounds romantic, especially if you have money yourself. But it’s what I believe in.

“If it’s really the case that they want to drive, I would support them in that. But I wouldn’t be sad if that’s not the case either.”

Also Read “Sharing the car with Mick is very special to me”: Sebastian Vettel is looking forward to partnering up with Mick Schumacher at the 2022 Race of Champions