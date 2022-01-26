“It wasn’t the choice he was expecting”: Alfa Romeo boss reveals why Kimi Raikkonen was disappointed with the team’s approach to the 2021 season

Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur admits that Kimi Raikkonen had better expectations from the team in his last F1 season.

Raikkonen took part in his final F1 season in 2021. His long and illustrious career in the sport ended with a retirement at the season finale in Abu Dhabi; not how he would have liked end things.

The expectations from his team Alfa Romeo, weren’t high ahead of the campaign. They entered the 2021 season with the intent of focusing their resources on a much better 2022 car.

They took this approach to prepare themselves for the major regulation changes that are set to hit the sport. All teams have been working tirelessly to prepare a competitive car for the same, and some started doing so with a year in hand. Alfa Romeo was one of those teams.

Not how we wanted Kimi’s last race to go. All the same, a big thank you again for this great journey 💙 We’ll miss you always! — Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN (@alfaromeoorlen) December 12, 2021

As a result, Raikkonen and teammate Antonio Giovinazzi weren’t able to fight for big points for the majority of 2021. They struggled in the back of the grid, with occasional sparks that led to them getting some points.

Frederic Vasseur recently revealed that Raikkonen was not pleased with this approach to the season. The Finn would have liked to be in a more competitive car for his final year of F1 racing.

Kimi Raikkonen was professional enough to never complain about the same, says Vasseur

Raikkonen had a very quiet 2021. He finished 16th in the Drivers’ Standings with 10 points to his name. His C41 never challenged the midfield or frontrunners, but Vasseur reveals that the 2007 World Champion never complained about the same.

“No, because I think he’s professional enough to avoid doing something like this,” Vasseur said when asked if Raikkonen sounded his frustration.

“For sure, for Kimi, when he was at that stage of his career, perhaps it was not the choice that he was expecting,” he continued.

“I can perfectly understand that when we have to take this decision it is from a company perspective or team perspective.”

“My job is to put myself in their shoes and I can perfectly understand that the guys, it’s difficult for us on the pit wall or in the garage when you know that you won’t bring updates during the next 20 races.”

“I can perfectly understand that from their side when they are in the car and they know we won’t bring updates,” he concluded.

