“It’s downhill and faster” – Sebastian Vettel recollects a conversation with Michael Schumacher after four-time World Champion turns 35

Sebastian Vettel recalled a conversation with Michael Schumacher as the former turned 35 during the 2022 British GP.

Sebastian Vettel is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers in the modern era of Formula 1. Vettel has won four consecutive World Drivers’ Championship titles between 2010 to 2013 with Red Bull Racing.

He has won 53 races, 57 pole positions and 122 podium finishes across his F1 career since debuting in 2007 with Sauber. Vettel later moved to Toro Rosso, Red Bull’s feeder team with whom he won a miraculous win at Monza in 2008.

He was later promoted to Red Bull where he enjoyed his greatest years in F1.

Vettel was the youngest driver to win the Drivers title at the age of 23. He was a young prodigy who has enjoyed relatively much less success in the seasons since.

The German turned 35 during the 2022 British Grand Prix. He is one of the oldest in the grid alongside Fernando Alonso (40) and Lewis Hamilton (38). But when the 4-time World Champion was asked about his age, he proved he has not lost his trademark sense of humour.

The German recalled his conversation with 7-time World Champion and F1’s greatest Micheal Schumacher. Vettel said, “I remember when Micheal (Schumacher) turned 40 and I was young, I called and told him ‘now you are getting old’. And he said ”Yeah yeah, I’m old!'”

Vettel continued, “And I told ‘But it’s now downhill from where you are’ and he said ‘it’s Downhill and faster!’ So every time somebody says something about my age I have a good one to answer.”

Also Read: Watch Lewis Hamilton, Nigel Mansell and Sebastian Vettel gather ahead of British GP in Silverstone

Sebastian Vettel and Micheal Schumacher’s relationship

Sebastian Vettel has shared a special bond with Micheal Schumacher. Vettel has ofter cited Micheal to be his inspiration while Schumacher had always considered his compatriot one of F1’s best upcoming drivers. He has quoted Schumacher as the sole reason why he moved from Red Bull to Ferrari in 2015

Schumacher mentored Vettel while the latter was a young hot-headed racer during his time at Red Bull. The duo shared the grid during the 2010-2012 seasons. In the final race of the 2012 season, Schumacher let Vettel pass him, letting him clinch his 3rd Driver’s title.

Vettel even raced with Schumacher in the Race of Champions, where the duo represented team Germany. In recent years, Vettel has acted as a mentor and friend to Micheal’s son Mick, emulating the same relationship he had with his father.

Also Read: Twitter reacts to Sebastian Vettel taking Nigel Mansell’s $3.1 Million iconic Williams for a spin around Silverstone