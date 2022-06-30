“Blue looks good on you Seb” – Twitter reacts to Sebastian Vettel taking Nigel Mansell’s $3.1 Million iconic Williams for a spin around Silverstone

Sebastian Vettel will take the iconic Williams of Nigel Mansell out for a spin around the Silverstone circuit ahead of the British GP.

Sebastian Vettel loves Formula 1 history so it is no surprise that he bought the iconic Williams of Nigel Mansell in 2020. It is unknown how much the German driver paid for the car but another one of Mansell’s FW14Bs (there are just six in total) was sold for about $3.1 Million.

Moreover, not only does he own it, but Vettel will run the FW14B, carrying the iconic red number five, on Sunday morning ahead of the British GP.

The FW14B is one of the most iconic cars in the history of F1. Not just because of its blue, yellow and white livery but also in terms of how innovative it was.

Designed by legendary Adrian Newey, the car featured active suspension, vastly superior traction control and a semi-automatic gearbox. The Fw14B helped end Nigel Mansell’s long wait for World Championship glory in 1992 within a season.

The car helped Mansell win 10 out of the 16 races and clinched 15 out of 16 pole positions.

Also Read: Sebastian Vettel defends Lewis Hamilton after Nelson Piquet’s racist comments

Sebastian Vettel is excited to take the red five on a run on Sunday

Furthermore, the four-time world champion will be running the historic car on carbon-neutral fuel. He said that the fuel makes no difference. He believes that it is good to keep running these iconic cars in an environmentally friendly way to keep the car and its history alive.

Vettel also said that he is looking forward to having fun at the track. The Aston Martin driver revealed it’s no different to how the car was 30 years ago. He said, “It will sound exactly the same, it will drive the same way.”

“I will not try within a couple of laps to go to the absolute limit but I will try to enjoy it; which means go as fast as I feel comfortable with, bearing in mind it’s my car. It’s maybe a bit different to a car which is just borrowed.”

Vettel also revealed that it was his idea to take the iconic car out for a spin. He said, “it’s my car, I bought the car some years ago – I think four years ago. Because the red five is the car from ’92 with the red five on it. That means a bit more than just the car from 30 years ago. ”

“Obviously I’ve got the number five on my car, I won my first championship with the red five. Even if it was a little bit smaller on our car back then, but still it was number five. I was wearing number five in karting, and I’m having number five now, so there’s a link there.

Also Read: F1 Twitter reacts to YouTube auto translating Red Bull’s racing past to racist past

Fans react to Vettel taking the sweet ride out for a spin

It is fair to say that it is not just Vettel who is excited. Fans can’t wait to see the four-time world champion take the historic car which he owns for a few laps around the circuit.

Sebastian Vettel will be driving the FW14B on Sunday ahead of the #BritishGP 🇬🇧 The Williams will have carbon-neutral fuel which is fully sustainable and doesn’t add any CO2 to the environment 🌱 pic.twitter.com/vulRMnoVD9 — WTF1 (@wtf1official) June 30, 2022

Unbelievable scene here at Silverstone! Sebastian Vettel is officially in Nigel Mansell’s Williams car… #F1 pic.twitter.com/fQsK4wXRkY — LASTLAP RACING 🏁 (@LastLapRacing) June 30, 2022

Vettel must absolutely love himself now. — Niels 🇳🇱 (@RefreshLoffen) June 30, 2022

LOVE that there is of course a Sebastian Vettel twist to him driving Mansell’s Williams https://t.co/9YO6cidI1I — Dano (@CinderellaToes) June 30, 2022

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton’s inspirational advice on how to be a role model and survive the F1 world