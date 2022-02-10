“It’s extremely difficult and almost impossible”– Lando Norris admits McLaren won’t be able to compete against Mercedes & Red Bull in 2022

Lando Norris thinks McLaren won’t defeat Mercedes and Red Bull in the championship in the upcoming 2022 season.

McLaren is only a day away from launching their car for the 2022 season. The Woking-based team has also secured the services of Lando Norris until 2025.

So, everything seems to be in order for McLaren, who came fourth last season. With the new aerodynamics regulations, McLaren can advance in the championship order.

Four more years with @McLarenF1. We’re only just getting started ✊ pic.twitter.com/drYaISe9rL — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) February 9, 2022

However, ahead of their reveal, Norris isn’t sure how competitive his team will be in 2022. He claims there is no indication of whether they’re doing good or bad.

“We have no idea where it’s going to be against any other team,” he said. “There’s literally nothing that can tell us if we’re doing good, if we’re doing bad, apart from gossip and rumours that you might hear between teams or you might hear from interviews or whatever.”

“I have strong faith in everyone in McLaren now that they’re working as hard as possible, they’re doing the best job they can to continue this kind of trend we’ve been on, the last few years.”

“Whether that means we jump up a few positions, whether that means we maybe lose a couple of positions, that’s just the way it is. But that doesn’t mean I think anything less of the team or whatever, I’ll still have that faith and confidence.”

Lando Norris can’t defeat the top two now, but soon

Norris further claims that McLaren will complete its wind tunnel upgrades in the future. They will be able to compete against Red Bull and Mercedes. His mentioned timeline is within the new contract extension he signed with McLaren.

“In year two, year three, year four, that’s the higher end and that’s where more opportunities for us as a team to achieve more will be coming. I have confidence in the team for this year.”

“Whether or not we will be able to win races or the championship this year, I think, is a very distant question, something we have to wait and see.”

“But we still know that without the wind tunnel, without a few things that we have just yet, to be able to beat teams like Mercedes and Red Bull who are performing at such a high level,” he added.

“It’s extremely difficult and almost impossible unless you’re so incredible in every other area that you’re just making up for not having a good enough wind tunnel. And I don’t think we’re at that point just quite yet.”

