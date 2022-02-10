“Why would they be paying him more than both Ferrari drivers get paid?”– How much Lando Norris will earn with his new deal with McLaren till 2025

Lando Norris penned a new deal with McLaren that keeps him with the Woking-based team till 2025 as he is deemed as their future.

Lando Norris has been spectacular for McLaren ever since he debuted for them in 2019. In 2021, the Briton race driver further increased his influence in the team with consistent performances, which included three podiums.

Now, ahead of the 2022 season, McLaren has extended his contract until 2025. Thus, securing his services till the foreseeable future amidst rising interests from rivals.

But to bank Norris, McLaren has reportedly shed massive funds from their vault. According to Philip Duncan, Norris would be earning around £20million-a-season.

A big-money day in #F1. Red Bull’s new title partnership deal with Oracle is understood to be worth half-a-billion US dollars (£370million) over five years, while Lando Norris’ new McLaren contract will pocket him up to £20m-a-season. 💰 💰 — Philip Duncan (@PhilDuncanF1) February 9, 2022

Therefore, giving the 22-year-old a total deal worth of £80million. It’s a massive leap from Norris’ earlier salary, which was reported to be around $9million a year as per Autoweek.

So, it’s safe to assume that McLaren saw it the right time to have Norris tight with them. The Woking-based team views him as his future, as they are also aiming to fight for the championship by 2024.

Is Lando Norris the future world champion?

Ever since Norris became the anchorman at McLaren, when Carlos Sainz left them, and Daniel Ricciardo struggled to adapt, he’s been hailed as the possible world champion in the future.

Former F1 champion Nico Rosberg has also put his faith in him. So, presently, Norris is among the hottest properties in F1 right now and talent-wise can win a championship.

McLaren realizes this, and that’s why they played a mega hand for him. Now, it remains to be seen how he will perform with rising expectations.

