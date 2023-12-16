“It’s Far More Dangerous”: Lando Norris Perceives Daily Commute to Be Riskier Than Driving F1 Cars

Lando Norris is accustomed to driving around at speeds in excess of 200 mph. But if you ask the McLaren star to take to a road car for a drive, he’d rather pass. The 24-year-old believes that driving in normal life can be much more dangerous than driving F1 cars.

In the biography titled ‘Lando Norris: A Biography‘, author Ben Hunt quoted Norris as explaining, “My trainer drives me to the track, which means I can sit in the back and watch something like Money Heist on Netflix. I hate driving myself because you never know what other drivers are going to do. It’s far more dangerous on the road than a race circuit.”

F1 cars have come a long way when it comes to safety. F1 chassis’ are built to protect a driver from high G impacts and accidents. On the other hand, a road car accident, even at reasonable speeds, might cause irreversible damage to the occupants.

That is exactly why many F1 drivers tend to choose other members of the staff to escort them around. Nevertheless, the allure of having a fancy car collection has surely persuaded Norris to relax his road car restrictions.

Lando Norris makes a $1 million exception to his ‘no driving‘ rule

At the age of just 24, Lando Norris is basking in the millions he’s earned being an F1 driver. Naturally, he’s acquired quite the car collection that stands at around $1,000,000 in total. According to The Sun, Norris boasts a garage housing the likes of a Rolls Royce Wraith, McLaren 765LT Spider, and McLaren GT, amongst others.

Although he has a rule of not driving road cars, Norris makes an exception when he gets behind the wheel of one of his exquisite beasts. However, when it comes down to necessary commute, the Briton prefers to be escorted around.

Famed F1 photojournalist, Kym Illman has, on more than one occasion, reported seeing Lando Norris being driven around instead of driving on his own. McLaren are unlikely to complain about the same as Norris is a huge asset to them. Hence, ensuring his safety is of paramount importance to the team.