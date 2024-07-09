With Lewis Hamilton Arriving at Maranello, Ferrari Will Follow in the Footsteps of Red Bull and McLaren, Claims F1 Expert

Ferrari has lost a lot of performance this season since winning the Monaco Grand Prix. Regardless, per a report on Motorsport Italy, Franco Nughes explained how the Scuderia is already preparing to debut a completely new car in 2025 that will align Ferrari’s design philosophy more closely with the likes of Red Bull and McLaren.

Nughes explained how things have been changing swiftly at Maranello and all of it is to prepare for the arrival of the seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton next season.

After starting the season as the closest competitor to Red Bull, Ferrari is now only seven points ahead of the third-placed team, McLaren. And if their downward trajectory continues further in the season, the Italian outfit are even likely to be overtaken by Mercedes who currently sit in P4, 81 points behind them in the constructors’ standings.

Describing the changes in the design of Ferrari’s 2025 challenger, Nughes wrote, “We have already anticipated that it will be a completely new car [in 2025] compared to the SF-24.”

He explained that the front suspension would switch to a pull rod configuration, forcing a redesign of the chassis to accommodate the new kinematics. Ferrari also aims to achieve a different weight distribution, which will likely affect the car’s overall balance and handling characteristics.

In terms of body design, the cockpit will be repositioned further back. This change is intended to increase the distance between the front wheel and the sidepods, potentially improving airflow management around the car.

Whether this overhaul relative to the current SF-24 design is influenced by Hamilton’s input is still unclear. The Briton is still working closely with Mercedes to end the 2024 season on a high. However, during the winter break, the Scuderia may look to accommodate Hamilton’s inputs on the 2025 car.

Is Ferrari willing to compromise Charles Leclerc in favor of Hamilton?

Nughes’ report also mentioned that despite Frederic Vasseur not admitting it, all of these changes are being made to cater to Hamilton’s needs. He even went on to say that the car will not be named by its project code, 677, but rather after the British driver.

With so many radical changes in the pipeline, one would wonder whether Ferrari is starting to ignore their current star driver Charles Leclerc, who is already going through a downward spiral since winning his home Grand Prix.

️| Charles Leclerc on driving with Lewis Hamilton in 2025: “For me to drive the same car as Lewis is a huge opportunity for me to learn from the greatest ever, but also to show what I’m capable of.” pic.twitter.com/v0SV1A6NWe — Ferrari News (@FanaticsFerrari) June 21, 2024

Nughes mentioned that the Monagasque driver will have to dig deep and show faith in his potential to be able to match or even beat Lewis Hamilton in 2025.