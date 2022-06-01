F1

“Carlos Sainz can’t catch a break even when it’s not race week!”- Ferrari driver gets stuck in the gravel trap yet again during a testing session in Fiorano

"Carlos Sainz can't catch a break even when it's not race week!"- Ferrari driver gets stuck in the gravel trap yet again during a testing session in Fiorano
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Stephen Curry really is a better player in the Finals than Kobe Bryant": Bizarre stats reveal how impactful the Warriors MVP has performed in the NBA Finals
Next Article
"Did Amber Heard teach you that?" - Twitter user asks WWE Superstar Paige to end her life; Gets account suspended
F1 Latest News
"Sergio Perez will earn $10million per year"- This is why Red Bull driver felt it was mistake to sign contract extension before Monaco GP
“Sergio Perez will earn $10million per year”- This is why Red Bull driver felt it was mistake to sign contract extension before Monaco GP

Sergio Perez will now earn $10mn a year as part of his contract extension with…