“I don’t think it was fair”– Sebastian Vettel defends Dan Fallows who got shamed amidst Red Bull-Aston Martin controversy

Sebastian Vettel defends Dan Fallows as his name got dragged in for allegedly copying Red Bull’s 2022 car design on Aston Martin.

Red Bull recently protested against Aston Martin for allegedly copying their car designs. The matter was investigated and the Silverstone based team managed to prove that the design they are being accused of stealing has been with them since November.

Thus, Red Bull couldn’t get FIA to press any sanctions on Aston Martin. However, amidst all of this, the former Red Bull aero chief who joined Aston Martin this summer was dragged in the whole process.

Now, after the verdict by FIA, Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel came in Fallows’ defence. According to him, it is too unfair to accuse him of the alleged malpractice by the team.

“I think at some point it just wasn’t fair anymore, especially in relation to the effort that was made to further develop the car,” Vettel said as per Motorsport-total.

“Secondly, on a personal level with Dan Fallows. I don’t think it was fair. Some things that were said weren’t right in my opinion. He’s a very good guy. I know him from my time at Red Bull.”

“Some of the things that were said just weren’t right and I’d like to hear that… No apologies, you’ll never hear anything like that. But what I mean is that some of the things that were said, just weren’t fair,” he added.

Sebastian Vettel brings in results at Monaco but is it enough?

After two consecutive blanks, Vettel managed to pick a point in Monaco. But is it enough for Vettel or a team like Aston Martin, which had promising prospects last year?

Clearly this year, the Aston Martin car is not at par with their regular competition. In fact, they were the last team this year to obtain their first points.

Vettel’s move to Aston Martin was full of expectations However, for several reasons it hasn’t managed to fulfil its potential. It remains to be seen how long this alliance will remain.

