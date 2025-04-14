“It’s Like That for a Good Reason”: Daniel Ricciardo Once Gave His Opinion on ‘Brutal’ Red Bull Program

Podium Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull driver) posing at the awards ceremony of Grand Prix of Monaco, Monaco on the 29th may 2016 | Credits: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Perform or perish—this should be the motto for Red Bull’s young driver program, or perhaps the entire team. Their habit of dropping drivers without giving them enough time to improve can shatter a youngster’s confidence. Liam Lawson is the latest victim, having lost his place after just two races.

Red Bull demands strong results, and if drivers fail to deliver, the team doesn’t hesitate to shake up the lineup. It may seem impulsive, but that’s just how they operate. Daniel Ricciardo, who has experienced the full cycle with Red Bull, knows a thing or two about why they make such decisions.

Ricciardo himself was on the receiving end of a brutal sacking by Red Bull’s sister team midway through last season. Citing poor performances and planning for the future, Racing Bulls replaced him with Lawson after the Singapore GP. Ricciardo had to swallow the bitter pill and accept that his F1 career might be over.

However, things weren’t always this grim for Ricciardo. At the start of his Red Bull journey, he was a junior who got his debut with HRT in 2011 through the academy. But it came at a cost—ruthless training and a harsh environment before he even reached that point.

“That’s the thing about the Red Bull program. Yeah, it can be brutal, but it’s like that for a good reason. Racing at the highest level is brutal. You need to be ready for the ups and downs. It prepares you so when that call comes, you’re ready,” he wrote in a column for The Players’ Tribune in 2018.

Daniel Ricciardo F1 debut for HRT. Back in 2011. (Video credits @F1) pic.twitter.com/UIQInPR2V6 — Raceliefhebber (Wouter) (@raceliefhebber) September 26, 2024

Even when Ricciardo got his call to race for HRT as a driver on loan from Red Bull‘s academy at the 2011 British GP, he was a bit shaken, realizing he wasn’t ready. “I thought I was ready. Then the call came. And I wasn’t ready.”

“I was in my kitchen in Milton Keynes, U.K., with my parents on a rainy June day in 2011. My phone buzzed on the table. It was Helmut [Marko],” he added.

When Marko told him that he would get into the HRT seat for the remainder of that season, Ricciardo nearly dropped his phone.

Maybe it was the anxiety of Marko and Red Bull constantly keeping an eye on his performances. If he didn’t live up to expectations, they would’ve dropped him from F1 altogether—bringing his dream to an abrupt end.

Fortunately for Ricciardo, he did manage to impress Red Bull’s top brass, even though the HRT car was a complete backmarker. After that part-time stint, he proved his mettle at Toro Rosso (now Racing Bulls) for two years before finally earning a promotion to the top team in 2014.

And Ricciardo vindicated Red Bull’s ruthless approach to grooming drivers by beating reigning champion Sebastian Vettel in his debut season with the team.

While he never got a championship-winning car during his five-year stint in Milton Keynes, the Australian’s seven race wins and 29 podiums during the height of Mercedes’ dominance proved that the Red Bull academy can produce truly elite racers.