Daniel Ricciardo’s Sudden Exit is Part of Red Bull’s 2026 Plan: Report

Daniel Ricciardo was recently replaced by Liam Lawson at RB for the remainder of the 2026 season. According to sources, the decision had little to do with his performance. Instead, it’s believed that the move is part of Red Bull’s strategy to gain a clearer picture of its 2026 driver lineup.

Motorsport reported that RB Team Principal Laurent Mekies emphasized that Ricciardo hadn’t slowed down in terms of pace. The issue lay with the car—VCARB01. Mekies stated that if Ricciardo had been driving a better car, his results would have been much improved.

However, RB and its parent company Red Bull, both want a secure line-up for the future, which involved a younger lineup, and Ricciardo was not fulfilling the criteria.

Additionally, Sergio Perez’s underwhelming performances have been another concern for Red Bull. If the team decides to part ways with the Mexican driver, they would need a ready replacement. This is why Red Bull chose to test Lawson as Ricciardo’s replacement for the remaining six races of the season, to evaluate his potential for a future seat.

By judging him against Yuki Tsunoda at RB, the Milton-Keynes-based squad will have a better idea as to who should partner Max Verstappen.

On the other hand, even Max Verstappen’s future with Red Bull remains uncertain, given the team’s recent decline. Several high-ranking employees have already left, and they aren’t as dominant as they were last year. Despite being contracted until 2028, Verstappen, who wants to fight at the front, could consider leaving if things don’t improve.

In that scenario, Red Bull may need a world-championship-caliber driver. Team Principal Christian Horner has identified George Russell as someone to watch closely. Also in the mix for a Red Bull seat are Isack Hadjar and Ayumu Iwasa, two young talents in the junior categories.

Red Bull’s chief advisor, Helmut Marko, confirmed that Ricciardo’s departure was part of a broader strategy. With several promising young drivers in the pipeline, Marko believes it’s time for the team to focus on the future. The decision isn’t just about the remaining races this season but the 18 months leading up to the 2026 season.