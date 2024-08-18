“It’s Never Worth It”: What a $32,500 F1 Ticket Gets You and Why It’s Overrated

In a video from 2023, renowned Formula 1 photojournalist Kym Illman explored one of F1’s most expensive offerings: the F1 Experiences three-day garage package. Illman shared details about this exclusive package, which is available at select races for a staggering price between $30,000 and $32,500.

However, in a recent livestream, Illman revisited the topic and expressed his belief that the package is, in fact, not worth the hefty price tag. He even compared the price of the garage package with that of a brand-new Porsche, suggesting how ridiculous the price tag actually is.

He bluntly stated, “You could probably get a 2008 Porsche Boxster for [the price of the F1 Experiences three-day garage package] in the US. It’s ridiculous money and is it worth it? No, it’s never worth it.”

To put things into perspective, a used 2008 Porsche Boxster is currently valued at a starting price of around $16,000 in the US and this goes up to $30,000 for the top-spec model. The Boxster has a massive following as it reminds people of the legendary mid-engine sports cars of the past.

Since its launch in 1996, the Boxster has been admired for its advanced technology, including water cooling, alloy four-piston monobloc brake calipers, four-valve technology, and the VarioCam system. Its six-cylinder boxer engine became the foundation for a new engine family that would later be used in the iconic Porsche 911.

What do you get for a $32,000 F1 Experience package?

The F1 Experiences three-day garage package is currently available for the Italian, Mexican, Las Vegas, and Qatar Grands Prix. The package promises an unmatched experience of Formula 1, allowing fans to get up close to the action in a garage situated right on the pit lane.

With top-tier amenities like gourmet food prepared by two-star Michelin Chef Tom Sellers, premium beverages, and access to the Paddock Club Suites, the package is designed to offer a glimpse of the high life, mixing fans with the rich and famous. “So if that’s your thing,” Illman noted, “perhaps the F1 Experiences three-day garage package is right up your alley.”

1/x – What a $40,000 “garage experience” ticket buys you at F1… #f1 #f1lasvegas There’s tons of reviews out there about F1. I like @JoePompliano and @APompliano’s posts and reviews about it. Look them up, I think you’ll like it. I’m not a reporter so I’m going to tell you… pic.twitter.com/aBi8cgb1Rh — CaptainJpeg.eth (@captain6171) November 24, 2023

Even the Las Vegas Grand Prix, one of the most expensive events to attend, pales in comparison to the exclusivity and price of the F1 Experiences three-day garage package. But as Illman pointed out, the question remains: is it really worth it?

For many, the answer might be no, but for those looking for a once-in-a-lifetime experience and who can afford it, it’s the ultimate F1 adventure.