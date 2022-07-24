Nico Rosberg confirms French GP will go off the calendar as it’s unable pay $55 Million

Nico Rosberg has confirmed that French GP will not be returning to the F1 calendar for a while. While Monaco is negotiating it’s contract with F1.

F1 has been expanding into new horizons after its rise in popularity in recent years. It has become a popular sport amongst the youth across the world.

F1’s biggest market has shifted from Europe to the USA and the Middle East. And the sport has shifted its focus to these new markets.

In the 2023 season, F1 will have its most expansive calendar yet. 23 races have been scheduled for the year. Of which 3 will be in the US alone.

F1 has been racing in COTA since 2012. It recently flagged off a new race in Miami in 2022. And in 2023, F1 will be racing under the bright neon light of Las Vegas.

The sport has already expanded well into the Middle East with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and recently Qatar signing $50 Million contracts with F1 to host races till the 2030s.

The newer races come at the expense of legendary European tracks with a strong racing heritage. Circuits like Monaco, Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps and France’s Paul Ricard have their contracts expiring at the end of the 2022 season.

In a recent interview, Nico Rosberg confirmed that 2022 will be the last French GP for the foreseeable future. The country is unable to meet an agreement with F1 over hosting a Grand Prix.

Nico Rosberg confirms Monaco GP negotiations underway

Nico Rosberg confirmed that Monaco is currently negotiating its terms with F1. The country has a contract till the 2022 season.

The Mediterranean Principality has hosted an F1 Grand Prix since the inception of the sport in 1950. Monaco has a core position in the heritage and legacy of the sport.

Race is a matter of pride for the microstate. So much so that Prince Albert of the royal family of Monaco has initiated talks with F1. This means F1 could see a 24-race season in 2023.

Qatar, Las Vegas and Chine will join the F1 calendar in 2023. And South Africa could be another entrant, bringing F1 back to the African continent for the first time in over 20 years.

