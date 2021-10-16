“It’s nice that we have 23 countries”- AlphaTauri’s Franz Tost gets an unlikely ally in Aston Martin’s Otmar Szfnauer

AlphaTauri’s Franz Tost gets an ally from the rival side in Otmar Szafnauer, who feels it’s nice to have 23 races in the year, despite opposition by Sebastian Vettel.

Recently Franz Tost found himself under massive public scrutiny when he claimed that the F1 crew, who are overwhelmed by the 23 races plan, should leave the sport.

He was even criticized by Karun Chandok, who talked about women’s rights, who are early mothers and have to remain away from their families for almost half a year.

Had three women in the paddock mention this article to me yesterday, highlighting – rightly – that it doesn’t really shout “inclusivity” when you’re telling young mums to get on the road for 25 weeks a year… https://t.co/OVEjJDIIpz — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) October 11, 2021

But Tost gets unlikely support from Otmar Szafnauer, who thinks that it is nice to have visit 23 places for 23 races in a year. Surprising after recently hearing an assertive opposition to the idea by his marquee driver Sebastian Vettel.

Whereas Aston Martin’s biggest ally, Mercedes, are also reluctant to have so many races. With team boss Toto Wolff emphasizing the possible fatigue the staff would have to face.

“Well, we have been looking at this for quite some time, knowing that this was going to happen. I agree with Franz: it’s nice that we have 23 countries or 23 races that want us to come and compete and showcase Formula 1,” Szafnauer said according to FormulaRapida.net.

Otmar Szafnauer is also in a balance gang

Despite finding 23 races to be lucrative, Szafnauer says that his team will be implementing a plan that would ensure a seamless rotation. Thus, preventing burnout for the staff travelling to several countries in a span of a few weeks.

“We have put operations in place both back at the factory and at the race track to make the travel as comfortable as possible for them, including sometime rotating people and some other organizational changes back at the factory.”

The additional number of races means the increased number of triple-headers in the game. And the Aston martin boss feels its bit taxing for the whole contingent.

“However, they still are very taxing on all of us.” However, Szafnauer does know one advantage of the two triple-headers: “You can put up with a triple-header or two if you know you are not racing up until Christmas.”