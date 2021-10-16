“It helps to take the pressure off Formula 1”: Lewis Hamilton speaks about how his interest in fashion helps him deal with the intensity in the sport

Lewis Hamilton feels that his love for fashion keeps him motivated and helps him approach every race weekend with a fresh mind.

The 7-time World Champion has been known to wear different bold and eye-catching outfits every race weekend. He arrived at the Turkish GP wearing a blue and black kilt with trousers. This September, Hamilton was also present at the MET Gala in New York and often attends various fashion shows.

Lewis and the Founder of Team LH. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/XBhMumRSeF — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 7, 2021

Being in an environment so different from Formula 1 helps the Mercedes driver keep his mind in the right place, even when it comes to driving.

“It’s a much different world, naturally, to F1,” he said. “F1’s obviously not focused on that. It’s obviously very corporate. There is no fashion actually, in F1.”

“I always felt like it was a place that it wasn’t easy to be yourself. When I went to a fashion show, when you’re in a fashion week, you’re surrounded by people from different walks of life, expressing themselves in different ways.”

“I love that environment where I’m able to express myself. I now do that on the racetrack. And I feel free to be able to do so.”

It helps take the weight off competing at such a high level, says Lewis

“I love being able to separate from the sport. The intensity of this whole season is difficult for everyone that’s at the track,” he said. “To be able to have something else, another outlet, that you can focus on, helps take the weight off it.”

“When I come back, it always feels fresh when I come to a GP, because it’s not something I’ve been thinking about every single day,” Hamilton added. Lewis Hamilton also hopes that his “unusual” fashion choices help others keep their minds open.

“Anyone can wear whatever they want. There will be people that don’t understand it, but that’s okay. Hopefully they’ll eventually go through the opening their mind phase and let people be who they want to be.”

Lewis Hamilton currently sits second in the Championship, 6 points behind Max Verstappen, and the most crucial part of the season is approaching with just six races left. The fight for the championship continues in Austin next week with the US Grand Prix.

Also read: “I couldn’t have had this result if it wasn’t for them”– Lewis Hamilton stunned after knowing his 105-year-old fan