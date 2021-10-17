“We are proud to continue to be working together”- Mercedes will not replace long-term title sponsor Petronas with Aramco in 2022

Mercedes will not be replacing its long-time sponsor Petronas with the Saudi-Arabian oil corporation Aramco as claimed by earlier reports.

On Sunday, several news outlets reported that Mercedes would be parting ways with its long time ally Petronas to accommodate Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco.

However, the latest report by the GPFans claim refutes those reports. According to them, Mercedes will be serving its long time commitment to Petronas signed last year, stretching beyond 2022.

A spokesperson for Mercedes informed GPFans: “Petronas and Mercedes have been partners since 2010 in a long-term collaborative relationship that is mutually beneficial to both parties.

“Last year, we extended our partnership for another multi-year cycle and we are proud to continue to be working together to deliver cutting-edge performance.”

Aramco has been one of the leading brands involved in Formula 1. Last year, the company signed a partnership with F1, granting them trackside branding and title rights in major F1 events.

Mercedes remaining loyal to old guards?

Petronas relationship with Petronas date back to 2012, and it has been on its official F1 team for a team untraceable. But with INEOS’ increased ownership in Mercedes’ F1 team and its closeness with Aramco, it surely flamed the earlier reports.

A $2bn investment with Aramco and France’s Total in 2019, three plants are currently under construction in Saudia Arabia, with the INEOS 425,000 tonne acrylonitrile plant expected to be completed in 2025.

But with several controversies surrounding Aramco and the western condemnation for Saudi Arabia’s alleged human rights violations. Mercedes could face a massive PR setback from its fanbase.

Though even McLaren is dealing with autocratic regime sponsored companies, but have hardly faced condemnation. But at the same time, F1 has been a target of fans to be in business with such states.

However, Mercedes announced nothing regarding the departure or arrival of any sponsorships for the 2022 F1 calendar year.