Lee McKenzie Explains Why Alex Albon Can Become a Great ‘TV Presenter’

Once they leave behind the high-speed world of F1, many drivers transition to careers in broadcasting. And why not? It’s a familiar environment where they can stay close to the sport and use their experience to become pundits or race commentators.

Grand Prix winners like Mark Webber and even former world champions Jenson Button and Nico Rosberg have successfully made that transition. Many more from the current F1 grid are likely to follow suit sometime down the line. According to Lee McKenzie, Williams’ Alex Albon would be a particularly great presenter.

In an interview with Lucas Stewart, the F1 journalist was asked who would be the best TV presenter from the current grid. She named Lando Norris first, citing his personality as the key reason behind her choice.

However, when it came to Albon, McKenzie had even more reasons to offer.

“He’s intelligent, quick-witted, looks good, calm. Yeah, I’m going to say Alex,” she said, suggesting that between Albon and Norris, she would choose the Thai-British driver as the better pick.

One of the more charismatic drivers on the grid, Albon exudes confidence in his interviews and is undoubtedly articulate enough to make a strong presence on TV. On Williams’ YouTube channel, he has given countless interviews over the years, entertaining fans with his humor while also providing constructive insights into his performances on track.

Albon was also one of five drivers chosen by Netflix to record snippets of a Drive to Survive Season 7 episode—featuring the Singapore GP weekend—on their mobile phones.

However, Albon was not always this comfortable in front of the camera. His close friend and Mercedes driver, George Russell, revealed that he used to be quite shy.

Russell proud on how far Albon has come

Russell and Albon have known each other for over 15 years, having grown up racing against each other in karts and various junior formula categories. Their long-standing friendship means Russell knows the Thai-British driver inside out. So when he says Albon used to be “shy,” it’s certainly believable.

On a talkSPORT podcast, Russell opined that Albon would be the most likely F1 driver to start his own podcast—second only to former Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo. But ask him a few years ago, and Russell might have had a different answer.

“He was like a super shy kid,” Russell said. Today, however, he isn’t afraid to be himself. And he’s particularly good at it.