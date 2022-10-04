“Very far from our pace” – Lando Norris left surprised after P4 finish at Singapore GP

Lando Norris revealed that they were not expecting a good result from Singapore GP because of the poor Friday free practice stint.

Mclaren’s poor start to the F1 season was talk of the paddock. But since then, they have managed to perform consistently in the midfield constructor standings. British driver Lando Norris is the main reason that helped McLaren get fourth in the constructors.

Last weekend, Mclaren was able to pull off one of the best performances of this season. Though, the team managed to get P4 and P5 in Singapore. British Mclaren driver was not expecting a good result from the GP because of their poor practice session on Friday.

According to 21 years old driver, it was something they were hoping for the least ahead of the race. They were expecting one of the worst weekends of their season because being far from their Alpine race pace.

“It was the last thing we expected after Friday’s free practice. I don’t hide it. It seemed to be one of our worst weekends because we were very far from our pace,“ Norris said.

Norris has been performing consistently throughout the season and is probably hoping to continue that momentum for future races.

McLaren used a new side pod and floor upgrade for Lando Norris before Singapore GP

The contest for fourth place in the construction championship is heating up between Alpine and McLaren. Thus, both were pushing for upgrades for the race. McLaren was able to get new seedpods and underbody for Norris.

Before the race, Norris was not happy with the performance of the car in the Friday practice session due to various issues. With the Singapore circuit offering least to no help to the car, it was difficult for the team to find a new pace.

The 21-year-old Briton assumed that this would be their worst weekend of the season. Instead, they managed to get both cars in a pretty good positing by claiming P4 and P5 in the race.

What next for McLaren?

The race for the fourth position is tight with Alpine challenging McLaren to every last drop. McLaren is expecting to keep this result consistent in the upcoming races. For next weekend, McLaren may use a second kit upgrade for their cars to churn out better results before the Japanese GP.

Norris continues to perform better against his Aussie counterpart Daniel Ricciardo. McLaren principal Zak Brown would want both drivers to work together to achieve better results against Alpine.

The team is currently holding the P4 position in the constructor after Singapore GP and would look to increase the points cap between them and Alpine.

