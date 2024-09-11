mobile app bar

“It’s Not Cheap”: It Took More Than $40M Offer to Lure Adrian Newey, Reveals Mike Krack

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO ABACAPRESS, IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Adrian Newey’s deal with Aston Martin comes with a hefty price tag — around $40 million a year. And while Lawrence Stroll has been lauded for his pursuit of the 65-year-old, there seems to be a common misconception about Newey’s decision to join them, as per team principal Mike Krack.

Krack dropped an appearance on the Fast and the Curious podcast where he discussed the negotiations Stroll had with Newey that convinced the British aerodynamicist to join them. When host Greg James joked about Stroll’s checkbook, Krack was quick to point out that it was clear he had never interacted with the Canadian business mogul.

The 52-year-old stated, “It’s not cheap. It was not cheap but it’s the same when it comes to…if he wants to recruit people like he did with Adrian, I think he can be very convincing.”  

Newey’s signing was to do more with Stroll‘s vision of the team, as per Krack. The Silverstone-based team has invested heavily in its facilities, including in a state-of-the-art Wind Tunnel. Krack also feels that whoever comes across Stroll is ultimately blown away by his passion for the sport and his ultimate vision for the team.

Krack delivers his prediction for Aston Martin’s 2026 title charge

Newey’s arrival is a strong statement of intent from the team about their championship ambitions. Krack himself believes that the Silverstone-based team now have all the ingredients to deliver titles in the future.

Along with Newey, Stroll has also onboarded Honda as a works engine supplier — something that will boost Aston Martin‘s push towards the front of the field. Moreover, the Honda power unit has been the benchmark for the field in the ground-effects era of the sport.

That being said, the 52-year-old does not want to make big statements, knowing how close the competition has been this year. He expects the same level of intensity to carry forward into the latest regulation reset as well.

“I think you need to be careful with such statements. F1 is very hard competition and you have to respect your competitors if you want to do well. It will be a hard fight [but] we will throw everything into it,” he concluded.

