Honda or Ford – Who Makes Red Bull F1 Engines?

Red Bull is one of the most successful F1 teams of all time. Recently, their total Grand Prix wins tally went to 115 races, as they surpassed Williams in the standings. One of the main factors contributing to their immense success is their power units or engines.

But who makes these engines that steer Max Verstappen and Co. to so much glory?

Who makes Red Bull F1 engines?

In 2023, Red Bull announced that they would partner up with Ford. They aim to produce a ‘next-gen’ power unit together, as reported by F1’s official website. However, this partnership has not officially started on track yet. It is due to begin with the regulation changes of the 2026 season. So, Red Bull does not use Ford powertrain engines, as of yet.

On the other hand, Honda is extensively working with the current constructors’ champions to create power units that currently make them so successful. In 2021, Honda announced they would leave the sport, but would continue helping the Austrian team, with a knowledge transfer on F1 power units. Red Bull consequently launched their power-train division, which was used by themselves and their sister team V-CARB (formerly AlphaTauri).

In 2023, however, that changed. Honda made an official return to F1 and assured to build and supply engines for the Milton-Keynes-based outfit and AlphaTauri till 2025. As of now, the Japanese manufacturers are going to build the engines, that power Max Verstappen to victory. Their main focus, however, will be on the new venture that they enter in 2026.

How long will Honda make engines?

Honda will make engines for Red Bull and V-CARB until the 2026 season. That is when their partnership with Silverstone-based outfit Aston Martin starts. Aston Martin, who currently use Mercedes power units, want a better car that can help them win the world championship, and having Honda (who have helped Red Bull’s dominance in the ground-effect era) on board, seems like the right step ahead.

The last power unit Honda will make for Red Bull will be in 2025, after which the Milton-Keynes-based outfit will switch to their own division in partnership with Ford. The Japanese company, however, will aim to continue winning, something that Aston Martin’s engineering director Luca Furbatto is sure they will.

He said to FormulaPassion, “From 2026, with our gearbox and the Honda power unit, we will be in control of our destiny. If we want to take the next step towards victory, this is what we have to do.”

The Milton Keynes team meanwhile would have their own division to focus on, in partnership with Ford. On the other hand, Mercedes could lose another customer team, with McLaren reportedly turning to Red Bull for their power.

Is McLaren turning to Red Bull’s engine department?

According to The Race, McLaren and Red Bull spoke about a potential partnership from 2026 onwards. The Woking-based team have been using Mercedes engines since 2021, but they haven’t worked wonders. The papaya team too, wants a step forward and become a consistent race-winning stable once more.

For this, they decided to talk to both Red Bull and Honda. The talks with Honda were not confirmed, but Zak Brown, as per The Race, admitted to having held talks with Red Bull. Of course, Red Bull Powertrains is a division that will have Ford’s heavy involvement.

Hence, the American brand will help the Austrian outfit set up their own engine department, and potentially become a supplier.