“It’s not forever”: Lewis Hamilton talks about his retirement amidst Sebastian Vettel’s last F1 Grand Prix

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain after the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Sebastian Vettel is in the final race of his career. Giving an end to his 15-year-long F1 career in F1, and the fans are overwhelmed by his inevitable exit from the F1 paddock.

Lewis Hamilton, his contemporary, is also often asked about his retirement from the sport. Considering the Briton has over seven titles, and 103 Grand Prix wins, there is nothing else left for him to prove or win.

Yet, he is going forward and sees himself continuing for the foreseeable future. The Mercedes star, amidst the tough year with his team, has vowed to bring back the championship next year and is fully motivated to do it. But he knows there will be an end.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton claims it made no difference speaking Max Verstappen about massive anti-racism movement

There will be an end but not now

Hamilton is surely in the final years of his career. But speaking about his retirement plans. The seven-time world champion claims that he isn’t ready to go away as of now.

“It’s not forever, but something inside is telling me, ‘You’re not done yet. You’ve got to keep pushing. You’ve got more to do, more to achieve,” said Hamilton to New York Times.

The seven-time world champion admits that he has been racing for 30+ years. Therefore, he thinks it will be a hard day when he decides to retire.

Lewis Hamilton doesn’t believe it’s the end for Sebastian Vettel

While Hamilton claims he’ll stay in F1 for a while, he is also not accepting that Vettel’s time is done. He believes that, like Fernando Alonso, Michael Schumacher, and Felipe Massa came back after taking a long break from F1, Vettel will also come back.

He believes that F1 can draw people back to the sport. In response, Vettel pitched an offer, he urged Hamilton to give his seat to him when the latter decided to retire, and the German maybe wants to be back in the sport.

The above incident happened in all light-heartedness. After the press conference, the drivers went for a special dinner for Vettel, and it was revealed that Hamilton initiated the gathering.

An unforgettable night pic.twitter.com/5NMeYWfm4j — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 17, 2022

Also read: Sebastian Vettel learnt a lot from 21-year-old teammate during his time at Ferrari